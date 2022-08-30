Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
You’ve seen her on Hallmark, SNL – and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passionate over her musical career, Alexandra Mazzucchelli has outpaced her years as an accomplished vocalist in her illustrious journey as a singer, songwriter, actor and a proud native New Yorker. One of her first achievements dates back to her teen years when she gained recognition...
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
nypressnews.com
Camera trap images reveal the hidden wildlife of New York City
A collection of motion-triggered cameras in Brooklyn and Long Island is bringing ecologists closer to understanding how wildlife distribution evolves on urban landscapes. There are animals hiding in New York City, and ecologist Myles Davis plans to find them. The biggest city in the US might seem like the last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Best Chinese Food on the Upper West Side
It’s been a few years since I boasted about the best Chinese restaurant options on the Upper West Side and I’m thrilled to be back to tingle your taste buds with an update to one of my most well-received lists. As our beloved UWS continues to expand its palate for the various regional representations of this cuisine – and as one spot on the original list has been replaced by a wrap place — it’s time for the 2022 edition.
Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Is the New York Rap Song of the Summer We’ve Been Waiting For
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Ice Spice and the meaning of munch. There are three burning questions in New York City right now: Why won’t these lanternflies die? Why doesn’t...
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
18 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Flavor-Filled Dishes
Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
amny.com
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
Slate
The Summer Everyone Saw the Sharks
About 10 years ago, I saw a shark leap out of the water from somewhere near Beach 108th Street in Rockaway Beach, Queens. I had come out with friends to swim on a hot weekend day and just happened to be gazing out at the right moment. The shark breached, was airborne for a single second, and then landed with an inaudible splash about a mile from shore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
NYC issues full-vacate order to temporarily shutter businesses at strip mall after massive fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Buildings Department temporarily closed business in a popular strip mall on Richmond Avenue that was ravaged by four-alarm fire. A firefighter has been released from Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze after suffering injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, in the blaze that started shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Flames spread throughout all of the attached storefronts in a large building at 3579 Victory Boulevard near Travis Avenue.
What was there before Forest Avenue? | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Was Forest Avenue ever a forest?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Eater
NYC’s Last-Standing Seltzer Factory Is Bubbling Up Again
About a year ago, delivery company Brooklyn Seltzer Boys left Canarsie, Brooklyn — said to be the last seltzer factory in the city, where production of bubbles clanking in colorful glass bottles had been running for 70 years. The company is led by Alex Gomberg, a new wave seltzer purveyor, who had been operating out of his family’s decades-old Gomberg Seltzer Works factory since 2013.
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
DSNY launches expanded ‘special waste’ collection services for Staten Island; here’s how it works
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- To help Staten Island residents more easily dispose of their unwanted textiles -- including shoes, linens and clean rags -- and batteries, the city Sanitation Department (DSNY) launched a pilot program on Thursday to pick up these items “on demand” with an appointment-based collection service.
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
Curbed
Is Alternate-Side Parking a Mistake?
A WNYC docudrama from 1950, produced as a bit of agitprop for the Department of Sanitation, tells the story of Joe Henrichs, a fictional Brooklyn everyman whose son slips on a banana peel while playing outside and gets hit by a truck. (He survives.) Henrichs, in denial about the problem of street litter, is sent by his wife to inspect the state of their block. “You don’t even believe Phil slipped on a banana peel,” she scolds him. “You probably think our streets are too clean for that kind of thing.” Once outside, Henrichs discovers yellowed newspapers, oil-soaked rags, rotting apple cores, and splintered chunks of wood. He begins to furiously kick each new pile — “Cans, cans, and more cans!” — before going to the Department of Sanitation looking for answers. There, he meets real-life Sanitation commissioner Andrew Mulrain, who says that there’s a simple explanation for the mess: There are too many cars parked on the street. But a new program launched that year, with an assist from the singular power of the mechanical broom, might change that: “I think this ‘parking on one side of the street’ innovation is the most helpful idea in my 30 years with the department,” Mulrain says, announcing the birth of alternate-side parking in New York City. Henrichs, practically beaming about his civic responsibilities around waste, leaves the experience transformed — a sanitation evangelist. “If just everybody — you, me, everybody — is a bit more careful,” he says, “you’ll be surprised how we’ll all feel better.”
Comments / 0