Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope
TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative. According to Dr. Robert Lober, Director of The Living Biobank, “Government funding for childhood cancer research falls terribly short of the need. The strides we are making are because of the love and generosity of the families impacted by this. The people of Dayton are uniquely generous, and they help ensure our success.”
Sidney Daily News
Gehle joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has welcomed PRN RN Diana Gehle to their care team. Gehle is a graduate of Celina High School and graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate degree in nursing. She has 41 years of nursing experience that she brings to the team. Personal experience...
Sidney Daily News
Holland Theatre receives funding pledge to recreate historic marquee
BELLEFONTAINE – The historic Holland Theatre is delighted to announce that the theater has received a pledge of $200,000 from the Jeffris Family Foundation in Janesville, Wisconsin, to build and install a replica of the original marquee. Removed in the 1950s due to street expansion and traffic, the marquee was a striking feature of the theater when it opened in 1931 and the decades that followed.
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
– YWCA Witty Knitters will meet at 10 a.m. for their weekly knitting for cancer meeting at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. – The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Sidney Daily News
Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive
DAYTON – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Vendors needed for Buccs Bazaar
COVINGTON – Vendors are needed for Covington High School’s Business Professionals of America’s third annual Buccs Bazaar. The Buccs Bazaar is a holiday event on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Covington High School. The bazaar offers a local holiday shopping experience with different vendors, crafting events, door prizes and raffle baskets.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Miss Clara Amos expects to sail from Baltimore on Sept. 22, aboard the steamer “Oldenberg,” for Berlin, Germany, where she will continue her studies in music. ————— A large number of hunters were out this morning trying their luck after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Heritage Day celebration planned
MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine’s Heritage Day celebration is planned for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m. The celebration is a free, family-friendly event held annually at the Maria Stein Shrine to help support operating costs. The schedule of events include:. • 1-4:30 p.m.: Quilt Show...
Sidney Daily News
Correction
The story titled, ‘I remember the faces…’ about Sidney Overdose Awareness Day which was in the Friday edition of the Sidney Daily News incorrectly stated why Narcan was present at the event. Narcan was present at the event for anyone who wanted to keep it with them...
Sidney Daily News
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners offer recovery grant programs
SIDNEY — The commissioners have committed $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a hospitality and tourism recovery grant program and $100,000 of ARPA funding to a non-profit recovery grant program. These programs will provide grants to reimburse eligible business owners and organizations for COVID-19 related expenses.
spectrumnews1.com
'A world in his own backyard,' Hartman Rock Garden welcomes visitors in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Many frown upon others peeking in their backyards, but the formations that stand tall beside one Springfield home make it hard not to look over the fence. What You Need To Know. The Hartman Rock Garden was created in the 1930s. The Tuner Foundation helps preserve...
Sidney Daily News
‘I remember the faces … ‘
SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
Sidney Daily News
West Ohio Food Bank marks 35 years of silencing food shortage
LIMA — Since 1987, West Ohio Food Bank has aided in ending hunger across the region by distributing goods to organizations and families in need. The non-profit organization celebrated 35 years of service with an event at its Kibby Street location Wednesday afternoon. West Ohio Food Bank did not...
Sidney Daily News
Right to Life to host Cutest Baby Contest
NEW BREMEN — Minster-New Bremen Right to Life will host their Cutest Baby Contest during the Minster Oktoberfest on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2. The contest will be located under a tent on the east side of Car Quest on Fourth Street in Minster. The Cutest Baby Contest...
Eaton Register Herald
Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night held in Eaton
EATON — Over 300 classic and “souped-up” rides were on display by owners showing off their vehicles during the 24th Annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Nite car show in Eaton on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event, hosted by Downtown Eaton Inc., brought car aficionados and families downtown for an afternoon of fun, live music, competition, and entertainment which included a new “Pinup Pageant” and a performance by the Eaton Color Guard. Next up for downtown is the Downtown Eaton Truck Fest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.
dayton.com
French-inspired crêpe shop opens in Troy
Oh Crêpe, located at 79 Foss Way in Troy, is a business J.D. Winteregg wanted to start for roughly 20 years after studying and teaching in France. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, he took extra time to plan out his idea with his friend and now business partner, Seth Middleton.
Sidney Daily News
Bartee to leave Sidney church
SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.
Comments / 0