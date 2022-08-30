ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. Border Patrol Heads Rips Biden's Policy Saying They Are Causing Surge In Illegal Aliens, Making America Less Safe

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SORzT_0hb8vSTb00
MEGA

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol ripped the President Joe Biden's policies and said they are leading to a surge of migrants at the Mexico border, Radar has learned.

Chief Raul Ortiz even said the surge is making the border less safe today for both Americans and illegal aliens.

In July, Ortiz spoke to lawyers as part of a recorded deposition. The questioning was part of a lawsuit brought by the Florida Attorney General’s Office against the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and alleges that Biden’s agencies are not following federal law, which requires authorities to detain illegal migrants at the border until they are deported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXW0s_0hb8vSTb00
MEGA

Ortiz met with lawyers on July 28 to discuss the situation at the border, according to Fox News. The conservative outlet obtained a recording of Ortiz’s deposition.

"In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," Ortiz said during the deposition, according to Fox News.

He added there is an assumption that if migrants are told they could be released, then there is an increase in traffic, Ortiz said.

A lawyer then asked if a memo issued under President Joe Biden said that migrants who illegally entered the U.S. believe they would be able to stay in America.

“Yes,” Ortiz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teNPS_0hb8vSTb00
MEGA

Ortiz said that he agreed with the idea that there have been “unprecedented numbers” of migrants who have entered the U.S. in the past year.

So far this year, there have been nearly 2 million migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to federal data. In July, there were nearly 200,000 encounters, a slight dip from the 207,000 in June, federal data showed.

The 2022 total is already 200,000 more than all of 2021. It’s also more than double the pre-pandemic total in 2019 when Donald Trump was president.

Roughly 1.3 million of the encounters were single adults. Only 2,485 encounters were of minors, but that is ahead of last year’s total of 2,108, according to federal data.

A lawyer also asked Ortiz during the deposition if the border is less safe today for Americans and illegal migrants, according to Fox News . “Yes” is all the chief could say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVr42_0hb8vSTb00
MEGA

Comments / 2

Robert Dia
3d ago

Isn’t that amazing. Most people with a brain have been saying this about the border since Biden started his charades.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Illegal Immigrants#Illegal Migrants#Politics Federal#The U S Border Patrol#Americans#Fox News
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
CINCINNATI, OH
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
CNBC

Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns

The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15 style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. Advocates say the weapons are a symbol of freedom, and important for personal safety.
POLITICS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy