RideApart
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?
As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
electrek.co
Aptera reopens investments to bring its 1,000-mile-range solar electric vehicle to production
Aptera has reopened investments to the public as it tries to secure more money to bring its 1,000-mile-range solar electric vehicle to production. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water
The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
insideevs.com
FREY Introduces Beast Electric Mountain Bike Packed With Upmarket Features
The world of high-performance electric mountain bikes just keeps getting better and better. As technology advances, what was once perceived as the bleeding edge of tech becomes more common, and as a result, a lot more affordable. While high-end eMTBs like the one we have here today are by no means cheap, they at least offer the very best in tech and performance to the casual, cash-loaded cyclist.
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals
Electric wing mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale sign for thieves that a car is unlocked, police and the AA have warned. In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with retractable mirrors left open as a sign that a car is unlocked.
Pilot Shows Hidden Compartment Found on Planes Complete With Bunk Beds
The room featured 12 beds and was hidden underneath the main cabin, as shown in the video with over 600,000 views.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on. Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Actual Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla customers have filed thousands of complaints, citing issues with the electric-car maker's services centers, according to a report from Vox.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
