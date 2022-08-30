Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Community Concerts to start new season
ELKO – Five performances are slated for the upcoming Elko Community Concert Association series beginning in September. All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performance Arts theater, 1297 College Ave. World-class soloists Ilya Yakushev and Thomas Mesa will bring an international flair to the theater...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oke coaching Elko girls golf team
ELKO — For the upcoming girls golf season, which swings into action Tuesday — in Spring Creek — Elko is now led by a new head coach, as Colin Oke inherits what has proven to be one of the best programs in the 3A North and throughout the state.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans finish 3rd in Twilight Classic
RENO — At the Nevada Twilight Cross Country Classic — Spring Creek’s second meet of the fall season — the boys paced the pack. The Spartans finished third as a team in the varsity division with 118 points, trailing second-place Spanish Springs (85) and champion Galena (74).
everythingelko.com
25 Years and Still Going Strong!
Hi, my name is Hayley Bammesberger. Myself, my husband Rick, and three sons of mine moved to Elko from Utah in hopes of raising our children in a small-town community. What started as a “hobby” in 1997 has turned into something I never imagined—Indigo is located in the heart of downtown. We are committed to our community and its growth. There have been a few name changes and many product transitions. Most people know us by Hayley’s and still refer to us by Hayley’s (including me!) In 1997 we opened our doors as Hayley’s Fine Gifts & Antiques. Our goal was to bring unique gifts, treasures (not found in big box stores), and custom florals to Elko. We filled our store with antiques, teddy bears (with freeze-dried roses and bows), and custom floral arrangements. Over time we dropped the antiques and custom floral arrangments. In 2015 we remodeled, changed our look, and evolved into Indigō – gifts that inspire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
County to honor Myers, Skelton
ELKO – County commissioners plan to honor two former board members for their contributions. Charles “Charlie” Myers died Sunday at the age of 73, and Roberta Skelton died Aug. 20 at the age of 92. “Charlie, you’ve been my best friend for over 30 years,” Assemblyman John...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians wear down Truckee
ELKO — The Elko football team — coming off its first loss of the year — started slowly Friday night in its 3A North opener versus Truckee. But, the Indians gradually wore down the Wolverines and took full control — tearing off a 43-11 victory. On...
Elko Daily Free Press
She was the Cat's Meow: Garden Club, Fair pay tribute to Sallie Knowles
ELKO – When garden enthusiasts bring their flowers and plants to enter at the Elko County Fair they could win a prize for the best cat-themed display, a tribute to longtime Elko Garden Club member Sallie Knowles who passed away in June. Knowles, who had been the superintendent of...
Elko Daily Free Press
Undefeated Spartans open 3A North at Hug
SPRING CREEK — Through two games, the Spring Creek football team has emerged victorious twice — 33-7 against a bad South Tahoe team and a narrow 34-27 home win versus North Valleys. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spartans will play another unbeaten opponent at Hug (2-0), in Sparks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians start slowly, fall to Truckee 3-2
ELKO — A poor first half, rare possession and a couple penalty kicks led to the Elko boys soccer team falling to Truckee by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night in the 3A North opener. In the early going, the Wolverines possessed the ball more frequently —...
Elko Daily Free Press
Three die in SUV collision south of Battle Mountain
ELKO – Three people died and three were injured in a late-night collision on State Route 305 about seven miles south of Battle Mountain. Nevada State Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Preliminary investigation determined a Kia SUV was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Chevrolet SUV.
Elko Daily Free Press
The high cost of getting to school: Elko district to look at raising transportation reimbursement
ELKO – Families who transport students to school in place of a school bus currently receive only 17.5 cents per mile for paved roads and 20 cents per mile for dirt roads, but Elko County school trustees plan to look at hiking that reimbursement to better reflect current fuel prices.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Cody Huff, 30, of Elko was arrested Aug. 27, 2022, at 636 Walnut St. for residential burglary, 16 counts of grand larceny of a gun, grand larceny by card or other device, and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $380,000. Jesse P. Kaye, 29, of Boise was arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Crash north of Elko kills 1
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened earlier this month on State Route 225 near Elko. Their preliminary investigation determined that on Aug. 10 around midnight, the driver of a yellow Subaru Impreza lost control while traveling south on SR-225 around 10 miles north of Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Road work planned Sept. 8 on College Parkway
ELKO — The City of Elko will be applying an overlay to College Parkway between Elm Street and Ruby Vista Drive on Sept. 8, weather permitting. The project is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. College Parkway will be closed to all traffic until the overlay is stable enough to allow traffic.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko Convention Authority eyes increase in room tax
ELKO – Elko Convention & Visitors Authority is planning to present options to the Elko City Council that include raising room taxes to help the ECVA accumulate enough money by 2026 to pay off the debt for construction of its conference center. One proposal would be to increase the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Two passengers die in crash on Interstate 80
ELKO – Two men died when the van they were riding in crashed on Interstate 80 about 14 miles west of Wendover. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 19. Preliminary investigation determine that a Ford E-350 van driven by a California man was traveling east in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the left side of the road and onto the inside dirt shoulder, striking a reflective marker post. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to reenter the roadway and ultimately overturn.
FOX Reno
Man killed in crash on State Route 225 near Elko
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An Elko man is dead after a late night deadly crash near Elko on August 10, police say. At approximately 11:50 p.m., Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP,HP) Troopers responded to a report of a crash on State Route 225 (SR-225), ten miles north of Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An Elko man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain City Highway. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 10 miles north of Elko shortly before midnight Aug. 10. “Preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Subaru Impreza sedan was traveling south on...
Elko Daily Free Press
Deputy acquitted of two charges, no decision on two other charges
ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elko District Court. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, both Category “A” felonies.
Elko Daily Free Press
No prison time in hotel credit card theft case
ELKO – An Elko man has received two suspended sentences in addition to one he was handed last summer. Caden L. McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering a forged instrument in separate cases. He was sentenced Aug. 16 to four years in prison for each case by District Judge Kriston Hill but the sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Comments / 0