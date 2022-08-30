Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Gaming mechanical keyboards: How to choose and are they really worth it?
Gaming mechanical keyboards are known for being more precise, long-wearing, and may be more comfortable to use over long periods as they may require less pressure from your fingers to spring. When it comes to gaming, precision and speed are everything -- and so it's no wonder many gamers will opt to go mechanical if they can.
ZDNet
Amazfit GTR 4 hands-on review: An industry-first GPS system for $199
Wearables continue to be released at a pace that requires me to grow additional arms to test them all and the quality continues to impress. I've spent several days with the new Amazfit GTR 4 and will continue to put it through its paces. It's a rather stunning fitness-focused smartwatch that offers a lot and lasts for a couple of weeks while being priced at just $199.99.
ZDNet
Traveling with important files? Save $250 on the Sandisk 4TB portable SSD
As a traveler, it's hard to find the storage I need without worrying about potential damage to my tech. Whether it's rain, snow, or other inclement weather, keeping files safe has always been dicey -- until the release of the Sandisk 4TB portable SSD. It's usually rather expensive at $699, but right now you can get this sturdy device for 36% off at $449.
ZDNet
Samsung's 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro is down $350 in Woot's computer blowout
The Labor Day celebration is only a few days away and ahead of the event, Woot is offering a great deal on a 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Pro. As part of the Amazon-owned company's Computer End of Summer Blowout, Woot is offering a $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Pro laptop, or 27% off its typical list price. Instead of paying $1299, you can pick one up for $949 in a time-limited deal.
ZDNet
Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro marks the death of an era (for the better)
Debuting in 2006, the DeathAdder remains, according to Razer, "The world's best-selling gaming mouse." When I heard rumblings that Razer was redesigning it, I had visions of Ford releasing a revamped Mustang or Coke debuting a new take on its eponymous cola. That's the level of risk Razer was accepting by tinkering with a mouse that played a massive part in the success the company now enjoys.
ZDNet
Ditch the AirPods and get a portable speaker instead: Our top picks
They say music can heal the soul, but first, you need the right speaker. With today's busy lifestyle, we do not always have the time to anchor ourselves to a stereo, so instead, anchor your speaker to yourself while you go about your day with a portable speaker. We've compiled...
ZDNet
Skip the eye strain and get one of these curved monitors for your office
Curved monitors have taken off in popularity as of late, and it is easy to see why. A curved monitor not only provides more viewing area but it also can improve your health, too. In fact, ResearchGate reports that a Harvard Medical School study found curved monitors are better at reducing eyestrain and blurred vision and improving focus compared to regular monitors.
ZDNet
Otterbox introduces GaN-based wall adapters, alongside new MagSafe stands
Otterbox on Wednesday announced several new products that are part of the company's expanding power line of wall adapters, car chargers, and MagSafe charging stands. There are a total of three different wall adapters, each of which uses GaN technology to decrease the size while also allowing for faster charging with less heat. (You can read more about GaN technology here.)
ZDNet
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are $120 off on Amazon
Even if you're waiting for the latest Apple announcements coming next week, you can still get great deals on Apple products today. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Max earphones. They are currently on sale for $120 off their original price, meaning you can pick up a pair for only $429.
ZDNet
Philips Hue deal: White and color smart bulbs just dropped 56% on Amazon
Until I installed the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart bulbs in my apartment, I didn't know how awesome lighting could actually be. Now that I have them in my home, I can't imagine going back to regular bulbs. While they can run fairly expensive, right now, you can get them on sale for only $79, saving you 41% on these smart bulbs.
ZDNet
Need tunes for your camping trip? Bose's Bluetooth speaker is 39% off
Whether you're going on a final camping trip before the grounds start to shutter or just hosting an outdoor family gathering this weekend, the Bose SoundLink Color II speaker can help keep the music going – and it's on sale right now for the lowest price ever. Usually the Bluetooth wireless speaker retails for $129, but the price has dropped to only $79 – a 39% discount.
ZDNet
Tag Heuer Calibre E4 Golf Edition review: Elegant Wear OS smartwatch helps you perfect your game
The Apple Watch has arguably been the best smartwatch for a few years, but it is limited to use with Apple iPhones and also has a single standard design. One compelling feature of Google's Wear OS is that companies can get creative with the watch, and lately, we have seen some fantastic luxury options, as well as new Galaxy watches from Samsung.
ZDNet
Markup two years worth of screenshots with notes and graphics for just $40
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Screenshots are one of the easiest ways to capture the information we want to save. Finding them again, on the other hand, can often be time-consuming. Sometimes, we may not even remember all the reasons we wanted to save the information.
ZDNet
Get a 64GB flash drive with four built-in connectors for just $23
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Are you tired of seeing the "lack of storage message" on your phone? Or of not being able to transfer files between different operating systems? Then you can appreciate how much simpler it would be to use a flash drive as a go-between. Even your devices have different port types, a flash drive with multiple built-in ports solves that problem nicely.
ZDNet
CamelCase, Initialcaps, or ALLCAPS: How text replacement tools can help you get brand names right
Writing is a necessary part of many folks' jobs. Whether it's internal memos, emails, proposals, or articles, a whole lot of us have to tickle those keys on a daily basis to produce work-related prose. One natural side-effect of writing for work is that you often have to use brand...
ZDNet
Samsung's newest Odyssey display is its first OLED gaming monitor
QHD (3,440x1,440) pixel resolution. The G8's 1800R curvature is slightly less severe than Samsung's super-ultrawide Odyssey G9 or its bonkers Odyssey Ark, both of which use 1000R curves. The result is a display that more closely resembles the curved ultrawide monitors most gamers are likely used to, while adding all...
ZDNet
Got neck pain? Elevate your computer with our favorite monitor stands
A monitor stand can be a great, affordable tool to create a more ergonomic setup at your work desk. By raising your screen to eye level, monitor stands reduce strain on your neck and shoulders during long hours at the office. Some stands and risers also double as organizers, with...
ZDNet
These 75-inch TVs are the perfect big-screen upgrade for any living room
Want a big-screen upgrade? A 75-inch TV may be right for you. They need a bit more space than other models, but can still find a place in most living rooms and home theaters. Big brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG have great mid-tier and premium options chock full of awesome features like object-tracking sound, OLED panels, or even 8K resolution, while smaller brands like TCL and Hisense offer more budget-friendly models that have core features you've come to expect for smart TVs: preloaded apps, voice-enabled remotes, and support for screen sharing from mobile devices.
ZDNet
Save $110 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon
Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $110, but don't expect stocks to last that long. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 21% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $419. The...
ZDNet
These backup cameras can display what's behind you, even at night
Today, most vehicles come equipped with backup cameras, but the truth is that there are still many vehicles on the road that do not have them. According to CarFax, cars made in 2018 and above are now required to have a backup camera, but what if you have a vehicle made before then?
