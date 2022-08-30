Read full article on original website
Truck struck motorcycle on shoulder, injuring 2, in crash that slowed I-78, police say
A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday into a motorcycle stopped on the side of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, and troopers are still looking for witnesses to the collision that injured two people. Two men from New Jersey were injured, one seriously, in the crash at 1:30 p.m. along I-78 West at...
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
A 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl was also injured.
4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
Jersey Shore Woman Arrested With 6 Warrants, Bail Totaling $30.5K
A 29-year-old woman was Ocean Gate was arrested with six outstanding warrants, authorities said. Jenna O'Connor was a passenger in a car pulled over in Ocean Township, police said. The driver, John Needham, 37, of Toms River was pulled over on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Illinois Avenue near Main Street....
Burglar Named Bimbo Told Bucks Homeowner He Was 'Checking The Pipes': Police
A burglar from New Jersey tried to avoid capture by convincing a Pennsylvania homeowner that he was a plumber, authorities in Bucks County said. Lawrence Bimbo, 28, entered the Clover Lane home through an unlocked door in late July and walked inside the house even after being confronted by the owner, Lower Southampton police said.
Woman Who Allegedly Drove Off With Gas Hose Still in Car Charged With DUI
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a Lower Saucon Township woman who allegedly drove away from a convenience store gas pump with the hose still inside her vehicle’s gas tank Aug. 23 has been charged with DUI and other charges. In a news release, troopers said Brenda Lea Day,...
Police in Philadelphia Report Missing 43-Year-Old Man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old...
2 teen suspects identified in Pottstown, Pa. double shooting, one at large
Police say the suspects and the victims were driving around together in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley.
4-year-old accidentally shot by grandmother in Germantown, police say
A woman accidentally shot her 4-year-old grandson in the abdomen inside a Germantown apartment Thursday night, police said. The woman was unloading her weapon around 8:30 p.m. in a residence on East Penn Street when a single shot was fired, 6ABC reported. The boy is hospitalized but expected to survive.
Clumsy would-be car thief caught on camera in Camden County
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police hope someone recognizes a clumsy, would-be car thief in Gloucester Township. Surveillance video shows him taking a tumble not once but twice.On Aug. 11, he climbed over a fence to get into Frank's Auto Addictions on Black Horse Pike and fell.Police say he tried to open a locked door. That didn't work.Then, he tried to hotwire several unlocked cars. None of them started.The suspect climbed back over the fence to get out and fell again.Police say the same man is a suspect in other burglaries from unlocked cars.If you recognize this man, call Gloucester police.
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Police investigate double shooting at apartment complex in Wyncote, Montgomery County
Cheltenham Township police say this appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no active danger to the public.
Victims Identified In Fatal Toms River Shooting
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have announced the names of the victims involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three people had been shot. The victim who was...
Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex
Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County
A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
Shooting at Wyncote, Montgomery County apartment complex sends 2 people to the hospital
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Wyncote, Montgomery County on Thursday. Police tell CBS3 the victims were shot outside of the Towers at Wyncote Apartments on Limekiln Pike.The shooting happened around 2:21 a.m., according to police. Authorities say one person was shot in the hands, while the other victim was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions and identities are unknown at this time. Police say there's no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. If anyone has any information on this incident, you're asked to call Cheltenham Police at: (215) 885-1600. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted via email to PoliceTips@cheltenham-township.org.
Dozens of shell casings found at Allentown, Pa. shooting scene
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
Man killed after car flips on Interstate 78, police say (UPDATE)
A man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 78, according to the Lehigh County Coroner. The driver was the only occupant of the car that flipped onto its roof at mile marker 60.4 of eastbound I-78, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky. Coroner Daniel A....
He killed his best friend. Bethlehem man gets life sentence for ‘senseless’ murder.
How do you tell a 5-year-old girl her daddy’s been murdered?. That was the task that faced the young girl’s mother after Elson Aviles was stabbed to death. The man multiple witnesses described as Aviles’ best friend, Jose Leon, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the murder.
