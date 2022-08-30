WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Wyncote, Montgomery County on Thursday. Police tell CBS3 the victims were shot outside of the Towers at Wyncote Apartments on Limekiln Pike.The shooting happened around 2:21 a.m., according to police. Authorities say one person was shot in the hands, while the other victim was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions and identities are unknown at this time. Police say there's no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. If anyone has any information on this incident, you're asked to call Cheltenham Police at: (215) 885-1600. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted via email to PoliceTips@cheltenham-township.org.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO