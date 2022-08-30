ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

CBS Philly

4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

4-year-old accidentally shot by grandmother in Germantown, police say

A woman accidentally shot her 4-year-old grandson in the abdomen inside a Germantown apartment Thursday night, police said. The woman was unloading her weapon around 8:30 p.m. in a residence on East Penn Street when a single shot was fired, 6ABC reported. The boy is hospitalized but expected to survive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Clumsy would-be car thief caught on camera in Camden County

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police hope someone recognizes a clumsy, would-be car thief in Gloucester Township. Surveillance video shows him taking a tumble not once but twice.On Aug. 11, he climbed over a fence to get into Frank's Auto Addictions on Black Horse Pike and fell.Police say he tried to open a locked door. That didn't work.Then, he tried to hotwire several unlocked cars. None of them started.The suspect climbed back over the fence to get out and fell again.Police say the same man is a suspect in other burglaries from unlocked cars.If you recognize this man, call Gloucester police.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Cars
NBC Philadelphia

Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex

Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting at Wyncote, Montgomery County apartment complex sends 2 people to the hospital

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Wyncote, Montgomery County on Thursday. Police tell CBS3 the victims were shot outside of the Towers at Wyncote Apartments on Limekiln Pike.The shooting happened around 2:21 a.m., according to police. Authorities say one person was shot in the hands, while the other victim was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions and identities are unknown at this time. Police say there's no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. If anyone has any information on this incident, you're asked to call Cheltenham Police at: (215) 885-1600. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted via email to PoliceTips@cheltenham-township.org.    
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

