I’ve spent three-fourths of my life in Tampa, but Florida has let me know that it’s not safe to stay. My childhood included pirates, field trips to cigar factories and swimming on Christmas. I was a Tampa kid through and through. I left Florida twice — for college and graduate school — but always came back.
The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: The end of the gas-guzzler is nearing, and California is showing the way, said Shannon Osaka in The Washington Post. Last week, California announced that it would bar the sale of new gas-powered cars, with limited exceptions for plug-in hybrids, starting in 2035. That may seem like a long way off, but the legislation requires a steady buildup of EVs and plug-in hybrids as a proportion of new-car sales, from 35 percent in 2026 to 68 percent by 2030 to 100 percent by 2035 (plug-in hybrids can...
