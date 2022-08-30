Read full article on original website
Elderly couple who was homeless, separated finally finds new place in Hyde Park
Barbara and Warren Walls, married 54 years, went through eviction and months of homelessness because they could not find an affordable place to rent.
Ohio man who suffered 20,000 bee stings wakes up from coma, family says
RIPLEY, Ohio — A man in southwest Ohio is in the hospital after he was swarmed by bees and stung 20,000 times. Phyliss Edwards said her 20-year-old grandson, Austin Bellamy, was doing some trimming work last week when he unknowingly cut into a bee’s nest. "When he started...
WLWT 5
Rescued beagles arrive at Warren County animal shelter
CINCINNATI — Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Envigo RMS, LLC. bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to the SPCA Cincinnati. Animal shelters across the country have been relocating the dogs to give them a second chance at...
WLWT 5
Dog named Joey Votto gets adopted after being fostered by Reds' Jonathon India and girlfriend
CINCINNATI — Back in May, Reds' Jonathan India and his girlfriend Daniella began fostering Joey Votto, the dog that is. After spending a few months with his foster family, Votto is sliding tongue first into his forever home after he was adopted on Thursday. The Cincinnati Animal CARE team...
Rumpke driver rescues kitten from landfill
A little kitten is alive and in a new forever home all thanks to a very observant Rumpke garbage truck driver.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts name your price adoption event on Labor Day weekend
To encourage adoptions, the shelter is letting anyone who comes in this Labor Day weekend name their own price for all animals older than 6 months.
WLWT 5
SPCA Cincinnati receives 20 rescued beagles from breeding facility
CINCINNATI — A local shelter is taking in a few of the beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia back in July. SPCA Cincinnati announced they received 20 of the 4,000 beagles rescued by the Humane Society. The shelter said the animals will be ready for adoption soon.
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo hosting 'Ultimate Hippo Getaway' contest with hotel stay, personal visit
CINCINNATI — Fans now have a chance to spend the night with some of the most famous hippos around. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering a Ultimate Hippo Getaway prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona, Bibi, Ticker and baby Fritz. The meet...
WKRC
Fox 19
Fox 19
Fox 19
Child found in Kettering reunited with family
The child is described as a 3-4-year-old white male wearing a diaper. He was located on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department.
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
WKRC
SWAT responds to home where Brown Co. man barricades self, harms son
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a SWAT team was called to a home in Georgetown. Police responded to a call about a suicidal, barricaded person on White Oak Valley. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Police say that...
