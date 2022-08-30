ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Changes at CPUD appear to be bearing fruit

The August meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) board of directors opened right on time and with the new wireless PA system working well. There were quite a few empty seats with 11 members of the public in attendance. The first few items on the agenda went very quickly and the General Manager’s report gave a good overview of activities for the last month. GM Adam Cox did stress the importance of having a Strategic Planning session by the board in the near future in order to search out a definitive plan for all the departments that make up CPUD.
CHESTER, CA
Stewardship coalition to hold public tour of project within Dixie Fire footprint

Mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 9, the Feather River Stewardship Coalition is hosting a public field tour that will highlight lessons learned from the Plumas National Forest’s Franks Valley project area within the Dixie Fire. Discussion will focus on forest management, the success and limitations of treatments, long-term forest change, and strategies for recovery.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County supervisors to vote Sept. 6 on appointing a new CAO

Plumas County might have a new county administrative officer (CAO) after a months-long search to replace Gabriel Hydrick, who left his role as a county administrator in Plumas to be the CAO for Tehama County. The Plumas Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the appointment of Butte County...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
More positive COVID cases at QHS — brings the one-week total to 22

Plumas Unified School District reported receiving notice of 9 positive COVID cases on Sept. 1 – eight for Quincy High School and one for CRC Elementary School in Portola. The eight positive cases for QHS follow 10 that were reported on Aug. 29 and four that were reported on Aug. 26.
QUINCY, CA
As record heat approaches, PG&E offers these tips

It looks like tomorrow, Sept. 1 will kick off a week of above normal temperatures throughout Northern and Central California. As part of its ongoing series, “Simple Ways to Save Energy,” Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping customers prepare for the incoming excessive heat wave by sharing ways to reduce energy bills and stay safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Letter to the Editor: Petty petty petty!!

Ever notice on every Portola city council meeting, the same two people complaining on just any little petty subject? I’m surprised that a topic hasn’t come up yet on who pays rent!!. Jay Morris. Portola.
PORTOLA, CA
Hit-a-thon raises more than $11,000 for CHS baseball program

Chester High School’s baseball program launched a batting cage fundraiser Aug. 4 with a goal of $8,000. The local community embraced the idea and as of Aug. 25 the goal has been met and exceeded. Businesses in the area donated $5,800 to the effort and individuals contributed $5,400 taking the grand total well beyond the goal, to $11,200.
CHESTER, CA
Sierra Schools Foundation to hold golf tourney Oct. 1

Join The Sierra Schools Foundation on Oct. 1 for a fun day of golf at Plumas Pines Golf Resort, a delicious BBQ steak dinner and a unique silent and live auction to support the students of Sierra county!. The Sierra Schools Foundation supports local schools through its educational grant program...
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Free Fishing Day Saturday, Sept. 3

There has been little change on Almanor this week. Sunny skies prevail with daytime highs reaching into the high 80’s and low 90’s for at least the next 10 days. Water level continues to drop, and navigational hazards are popping up throughout the lake. “If you are a novice to Almanor,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association, “Flag Island, Dakasu Island and the tip of the peninsula should all be on your radar, especially when winds are present.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Public Health releases its flu vaccine schedule

Yes, it’s that time again. The Plumas County Public Health Agency is organizing its annual drive-thru flu clinics. The schedule was released this morning so mark your calendars for the appropriate date in early October.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
What’s happening in the golf world in Eastern Plumas

The Sierra Schools Foundation will be hosting its annual “Swinging for the Schools” golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 1. The event takes place at the Plumas Pines Golf Resort followed by a BBQ steak dinner and a “unique” silent auction and prize opportunity. World fly-fisher and...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Forest Service advises caution over this long, hot Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is the last three-day opportunity to enjoy one more blast of summer in the outdoors. Area residents and visitors planning to recreate in the Plumas National Forest this weekend are asked to be aware of current conditions and take measures to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Calling all blood donors for Sept. 6-7 drive

It’s that time again—Vitalant is holding its third Quincy Community Blood Drive of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 (from noon to 6 p.m.) and Wednesday, Sept. 7 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Sponsored by the United Methodist Church, the two-day drive will hopefully “pump up” our blood...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas Arts holds gallery reception this Friday

Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. Through September, the Plumas Arts Gallery will displaying art from local artist Debbie Kercmar-Brookshier. Debbie grew up surrounded by nature in the rolling hills of Southern California. The country beauty of her hometown and its native wildlife inspired the self-taught artist, who has always loved arts and crafts of all types. A passion—leading to a small independent business—in scrapbooking led to Debbie finding her talents in painting. Her talents grew from small tole painting projects in 2002 to another small independent business in 2004, painting faux projects and murals, bringing her creative vision into homes and businesses. This month we will be exhibiting a collection of paintings featuring animals of all sorts. She utilizes many mediums including, watercolor, acrylic, and oil.
QUINCY, CA
Sheriffs Blotter Aug 19-22: Cows seek freedom and the bears seek food

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 19-22, 2022. August 19. The...
QUINCY, CA
Fascination takes flight: The Western Pacific 0-6-0 Steam Switching Locomotive returns September 3-4 after thundering debut across the tracks

On May 15, witnessed by attendees of the recent historical convention hosted by the Feather River Rail Society, the only operating steam locomotive from the Western Pacific Railroad (WP) emerged from the towering pines, her belly glowing with red flame and jet-black smoke clouds trailing with every exhalation as she thundered by. It’s been sixty years since she had been able to move under her own steam power.
PORTOLA, CA
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road

Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CHP enters maximum enforcement period for Labor Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol is implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) in anticipation of the increased traffic that begins at 6:01 p.m. today, Sept. 2, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will be paying close attention to those who are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 26-28: And the calls keep coming …

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 26-28, 2022. August 26. Swerving...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

