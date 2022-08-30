Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. Through September, the Plumas Arts Gallery will displaying art from local artist Debbie Kercmar-Brookshier. Debbie grew up surrounded by nature in the rolling hills of Southern California. The country beauty of her hometown and its native wildlife inspired the self-taught artist, who has always loved arts and crafts of all types. A passion—leading to a small independent business—in scrapbooking led to Debbie finding her talents in painting. Her talents grew from small tole painting projects in 2002 to another small independent business in 2004, painting faux projects and murals, bringing her creative vision into homes and businesses. This month we will be exhibiting a collection of paintings featuring animals of all sorts. She utilizes many mediums including, watercolor, acrylic, and oil.

