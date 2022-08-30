ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
NBC Sports

Six players Celtics could pursue to replace Gallinari after ACL injury

The outlook on Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's knee injury worsened Friday when the team announced he has a torn ACL. The original diagnosis was a torn left meniscus. This update is obviously far worse and likely will sideline Gallinari for most, if not all of the 2022-23 NBA season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Austin Davis finds new team after Red Sox DFA

Left-handed reliever Austin Davis reportedly has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Davis was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Monday. The Red Sox originally acquired...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

49ers claim tackle off waivers; Hasty picked up by Jags

The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday with the addition of former Cleveland Browns tackle Blake Hance. The 49ers were awarded Hance off waivers. He was among the Browns’ final cuts on Tuesday as NFL teams around the NFL were required to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.
NFL
NBC Sports

Did RJ Barrett extension set the market for Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole?

Ja Morant got his obvious max rookie contract extension this summer. Zion Williamson and Darius Garland got their slightly less obvious but still very understandable max extensions as well. However, the biggest question marks on the rookie contract extension board remained: the Knicks’ RJ Barrett, the Heat’s Tyler Herro, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Could Oettinger's new contract serve as blueprint for Bruins and Swayman?

David Pastrnak isn't the only important young player on the Boston Bruins roster entering the final year of his current contract. Jeremy Swayman is about to begin the last season of his entry-level deal, which carries a salary cap hit of $925,000. The 23-year-old goalie should get a decent-sized raise in his next contract as a restricted free agent, and one extension that could be used as a template for both Swayman's camp and the Bruins is the deal Jake Oettinger just signed with the Dallas Stars.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers

Trey Sermon is now an Eagle. Sermon, the running back who was waived by the 49ers yesterday, was claimed by the Eagles today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers’ decision to trade up to select Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft turned out to be a big mistake, as he lasted just one year in San Francisco and ran for just 167 yards. But the Eagles apparently think he’s talented enough to make an impact on their offense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

3 fan favorite wide receivers return to Eagles on practice squad

Don’t worry, Deon Cain, Devon Allen and Britain Covey aren’t going anywhere. Cain, who enjoyed a terrific preseason, Allen, who came on strong late in camp, and Covey, the former Utah star, have all returned to the Eagles on the practice squad. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears

No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Giants claim four players on waivers

The Giants were one of the busiest teams on the waiver wire Wednesday. The NFL announced that they added four players who were cut loose in the cut to 53 players on Tuesday. Three of the players are defensive backs — Justin Layne, Nick McCloud and Jason Pinnock — and the other is guard Jack Anderson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

National analyst has Eagles finishing with NFC's No. 1 seed in playoffs

Chris Simms has not been high on Jalen Hurts. But, boy, is he high on the 2022 Eagles. "I think the Eagles are going to be one of the best teams in the NFC," the NBC Sports NFL analyst said recently on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast with Ahmed Fareed. "I love Nick Sirianni, I like their defense, [Jonathan] Gannon coaching that side of the ball, they've got support staff of assistant coaches that I like. And then, like, you're talking about the roster's real."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

