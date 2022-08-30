Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
MLive.com
Severity of injuries to Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow remains unclear
EAST LANSING – Michigan State survived a scare to pull away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. However, concerns remain about the health of two key defensive players for the No. 15 Spartans following the win. Starting safety Xavier Henderson and starting linebacker...
MLive.com
Michigan State without notable players for season opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will be without notable players for its season opener. The No. 15 Spartans host Western Michigan on Friday night (7 p.m., ESPN2) and defensive tackles Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt, defensive end Michael Fletcher and wide receivers Montorie Foster and Terry Lockett Jr. are all out.
MLive.com
Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?
No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
Michigan State football “in the driver’s seat” for 5-star DE/LB TJ Capers
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football are focusing on the 2024 recruiting class and they seem to be in great shape for a certain five-star. Mel Tucker has some serious juice on the recruiting trail and the excitement the Michigan State football coach has generated on the recruiting trail has injected life into the program.
theonlycolors.com
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Western Michigan and a final score prediction
After a long offseason and a lot of talk, it’s almost time for kickoff. No. 15 Michigan State will host Western Michigan in the season opener on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN) in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Colorado State prediction, latest lines and best bets for Week 1
Michigan had a fantastic 2021 season that ended in the College Football Playoffs. Although they fell just short of a National Championship appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh is back with a large part of his offensive unit, and they should make another push to defend their Big Ten title. They start their quest this Saturday at home against Colorado State, and our experts analyzed the betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup and made a best bet on the Wolverines.
MLive.com
10 predictions for Michigan State football this season
Making predictions can be challenging. They can also make you look like a fool. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
MLive.com
#15 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan prediction and best bets: Friday, 9/2
College Football Week 1 is here, and two squads from Michigan will face off on Friday night. The Western Michigan Broncos will head to Michigan State for an interstate competition, and both teams are coming off successful 2021 campaigns. Our experts broke down Friday’s matchup and made a best bet on the game total, so let’s dive into the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the contest and explain the reasoning behind their pick.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener
EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
247Sports
Recruiting Insider: Has a leader emerged for five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor?
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
MLive.com
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Colorado State, Michigan State-Western Michigan
College football is back in full swing and so are our Big Ten picks. Our five college sports writers will be making their weekly picks of Big Ten college football games throughout the fall. We’ll publish our picks against the spread every Thursday and keep track of our results throughout the year to crown a champion at the conclusion of bowl season.
MLive.com
Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?
Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
MLive.com
High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night
Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com
Birch Run dynamo makes sure John Glenn doesn’t find a home away from home
AUBURN, MI – The home opener certainly did not feel like home to John Glenn. And it wasn’t just because the Bobcats were forced to play their scheduled home game down the road at Bay City Western while installation of their new synthetic turf is completed.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, September 1st
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Frenzy is getting even more frenzy-er! We had multiple games that were worthy of our Game of the Week, but Dewitt vs. Portland was a great matchup!. Grand Ledge 29, Jackson 28 (OT) Plainwell 49, Coldwater 0. Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19. Mattawan 37, Marshall...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
