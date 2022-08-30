ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
MLive.com

Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?

No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
theonlycolors.com

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Colorado State prediction, latest lines and best bets for Week 1

Michigan had a fantastic 2021 season that ended in the College Football Playoffs. Although they fell just short of a National Championship appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh is back with a large part of his offensive unit, and they should make another push to defend their Big Ten title. They start their quest this Saturday at home against Colorado State, and our experts analyzed the betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup and made a best bet on the Wolverines.
MLive.com

#15 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan prediction and best bets: Friday, 9/2

College Football Week 1 is here, and two squads from Michigan will face off on Friday night. The Western Michigan Broncos will head to Michigan State for an interstate competition, and both teams are coming off successful 2021 campaigns. Our experts broke down Friday’s matchup and made a best bet on the game total, so let’s dive into the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the contest and explain the reasoning behind their pick.
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener

EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Has a leader emerged for five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor?

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
MLive.com

Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?

Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
MLive.com

High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night

Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
100.7 WITL

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.

