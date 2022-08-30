Commercial, home sales, property transfers for Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties for July 18-22

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partial list of property transfers from July 18-22 on record in the Minnehaha County Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Equalization Office.

Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Minnehaha County Property Transfers

1213 N Cliff Ave to Liquid Liabilities LLC from Musivend Enterprises Inc for $215,000

6721 E 42nd St to Dylan A Kreutzfeldt from Joanne K Gunderson for $322,000

2010 S Center Ave to Graham Westra from Steve & Julie Westra for $184,000

604 S Glendale Ave to Amanda K Cecil from Chase Hoffman for $240,000

Vacant Lot to Border States Industries Inc from Boyce Park Partners I LLC for $791,500

4037 S Homerun Ave to Teresa M & Daniel S Baker from Joseph Whealy for $325,000

7904 W Wilson Dr to Devon E Linthorne & Morgan E Hansen from Kelsey & Derrick Spader for $310,000

6116 W Sioux K Ct to James Omar Smith from John E & Heidi L Small for $363,500

4504 W Kathleen St to Michael T & Emily McComish from Josh & Jessica Bicknese for $335,000

9434 W Broek Dr to Olga V Klatt from Lexi & Jacob Tuholsky for $278,000

1812 W River Bluff Dr, Brandon to Brian J & Mckayla R Leber from Kevin & Jackie Eigenberg for $600,000

25806 471st Ave to Joshua Michael & Jessica L Bicknese from Bryan L Peters for $745,000

Vacant Lot to Joshua Michael & Jessica L Bicknese from Bryan L Peters for $745,000

805 S Sycamore Ave to TTT Investments LLC from Ronald L Robinson for $265,000

8009 E Norway Pine Trl to Tracey A & James S Kirkeby from Paul Fick Homes Inc for $425,500

801 W Opal Ln to Joseph & Marissa Whealy from Dakota Siding and Construction Inc for $470,000

5901 W Coughran Ct to Sydney A & Dion D Helgelien from Patrick L & Brenda J Holzer for $423,000

8808 W Lakeside Dr to Patrick L & Brenda J Holzer from Nikole Trader for $730,000

300 Oak Ave, Baltic to Danielle Bolte & William Gautney from Trevor & Sarah Kjellsen for $320,000

8400 E 10th St to Julie Ann & David Richard Sunde from John Tschetter Construction LLC for $561,000

2813 S Purdue Ave to Joann Moen from Clint Ginsbach for $265,500

717 S Whitewood Ave to Robert & Brittany Raymer from Jason & Linda Vandenoever for $280,000

3809 S Catcher Ct to Timothy J & Mary E Boen from Glammeier Enterprises LLC for $475,500

1605 E Russell St to Christopher Marc & Candieta Marie Lindgren from Dewayne R Callies for $190,000

604 Shamrock Dr, Hartford to Gabrielle M & John W Hoing from Paul & Melissa Eickman for $635,000

3122 E 28th St to Galt 3 LLC from Keith M & Terri J Schettler for $525,000

705 E 4th St, Crooks to Maple Oak Real Estate LLC & De Jong Irrevocable Trust from Kramerica LLC for $950,000

701 E 4th St, Crooks to Maple Oak Real Estate LLC & De Jong Irrevocable Trust from Kramerica LLC for $950,000

25357 473rd Ave to David S & Mary K Haagenson from Haagenson Farms Inc for $358,000

5901 W Silver Valley Dr to Heidi Lee & John E Small from Bonnie L Johnson for $300,500

524 S Whitewood Ave to Gregory Paperin from Dagny Taggart LLC for $335,000

1509 E 71st St N to Eric W Taylor from Northern Heights Development II LP for $85,000

4920 E Fernwood Dr to Hannah K & Jonathan A Schouten from Brian R & Emily L Spaans for $400,000

2316 S Woodbine Ln to Ryan J & Mechelle Dietsch from Thomas M & Betty L Wagner for $320,000

4313 N Olympia Dr to Nick T & Lexi L Hartness from Kyle L & Sarah A Kocmick for $537,500

912 N Blauvelt Ave to Deville Wegner Acquisitions LLC from Bruce L Stauffacher for $180,000

322 E 15th St to Wing Investment Group SD Inc from John Investments LLC Koch for $690,000

613 S 3rd Ave to Wing Investment Group SD LLC from John Investments LLC Koch for $194,000

1909 W 10th St to Patience Lunday from Becky A Brandes for $171,500

4217 N Interlachen Trl to Jeremy & Caitlyn Martin from Odeco LLC for $478,000

1605 S Meadowland Ave to Robert T & Kim M Green from Ronning Enterprises Inc for $293,500

802 Turtle Creek Dr, Hartford to CK Ahrendt Revocable Trust from Thurman Construction Co for $560,000

3708 S Willow Ave to Willow 36 LLC from South Willow Apartments LLC for $3,030,000

3700 S Willow Ave to Willow 36 LLC from South Willow Apartments LLC for $3,030,000

3600 S Willow Ave to Willow 36 LLC from South Willow Apartments LLC for $3,030,000

1305 S Lyndale Ave to Mark D Schwan from Drew R & Molly L Vaughn for $275,000

3815 E Dawley Ct to Derek & Rachel Bose from Jacob & Celeste Smith for $367,000

904 Washington Ave, Dell Rapids to Kenneth W & Barbara M Allgaier from Darin & Gail Nagelhout for $310,000

129 N Wildcat Dr to Clint S & Julie K Boerhave from Matthew Fisher for $570,000

6702 E 42nd St to Albert & Kathryn Piper Revocable Living Trust from Deborah Ann Barnett for $280,000

1617 E Sylvan Cir, Brandon to James O & Emily Sanchez from Katie & Andrew Moore for $370,000

4217 N Colorado Ave to Spencer James Brandsrud from Renae D Schultz for $284,000

2220 S Grinnell Ave to Abel Argo from Jaime & Annette Badillo Living Trust for $400,000

2408 S Galena Ct to Tuthill Homes LLC from Savannah Development LLP for $140,000

3904 S Catcher Ct to Delynne M Zevenbergen from The Carpenter Company Inc for $395,000

2901 S Faith Ave to Kelly Construction Inc from Western Hills LLC for $88,000

704 N Agate Ave, Brandon to Vincent & Susana Shelman Mox from Scott W & Cheryl A Moe for $314,500

6214 W Coughran Ct to Dwight F & Sandra K Hohn from Richard L Placek for $260,000

1117 N Garfield Ave to Sioux Falls School District from Chad L Larson for $195,000

2004 E 51st St to Larry & Lucinda Tigges from Lornell & Elizabeth Hansen for $550,000

5708 E Mahogany Cir to Carson Long from Michael E & Misty D Spraitz for $491,000

600 N Appaloosa Trl to Clark & Melissa Hagen from Patricia A Thorson for $515,000

4113 N Alaska Ave to Donna Kennedy from Guillermo & Julie Macedonio-Vazquez for $260,000

4705 S Tomar Rd to Austin Amdahl from Donna Kennedy for $305,000

2805 N Sweet Grass Ave to 2805 N Sweet Grass LLC from Justina & Greg Wigton for $155,000

2817 S Hawthorne Ave to Don Welker from Velda D & Donald J Baatz for $167,500

2005 S Grange Ave to Christian & Todd M Headrick from Rebekah A & Rachel M Rairdon for $180,000

1712 S Grandview Ave to Arnoldo A Sanchez-Morales & Zaida Marisol Lara Rodas from Patricia A Even for $250,000

1909 E 71st St N to Annmarie & John Esculano from Keba Development LLC for $330,000

4801 S Wassom Ave to Nicole Buntrock & Bryan Ott from Lexey R & Seth Andrew Herman for $340,000

1601 N Royal Oaks Rd to Adam W Johnson & Kimberly Robbins from Dennis M Napolitano Estate for $600,000

5051 W Foundation Ct to Sioux Falls Title Holder LLC from Scannell Properties #501 LLC for $64,945,000

Vacant Lot to Willows South Commons LLC from Willows Edge Estates Inc for $1,042,000

3300 E 28th St to Scott & Camy Jo Catlin from Amy L Failor for $300,000

7313 E Shadow Pine Cir to Krumvieda Villas LLC from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000

7309 E Shadow Pine Cir to Krumvieda Villas LLC from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000

4554 E 49th St to James Donald & Janice Ann Weinkauf from Bernice Crawford Living Trust for $215,000

616 N Needles Dr, Brandon to David Archie & Katherine Anne Wiertzema from Daniel B & Jan Alexander for $310,000

4303 W Mesa Pass to Jake William & Colee Ernst from Travis J & Natasha Dressen for $307,000

4303 W Mesa Pass to Jake William & Colee Ernst from Travis J & Natasha Dressen for $307,000

4500 S Vista Ln to Chip Boss LLC from Next Level Group LLC for $1,275,000

Vacant Lot to Seth N Peterson from Paul Fick Homes Inc for $275,500

817 N Wicker Dr to Ann H Jackson & Josie Johnson from Derocher Brothers Construction LLC for $813,000

112 S Golden Willow Ave to Gaul Family Trust from Susan J Kiger & Danee Darkow for $462,500

Lincoln County Property Transfers

  • 26972 Elmen Pl to Adam & Kathryn Sundermann from Joshua W & Allison Masek for $499,999
  • 304 E Maple St, Harrisburg to Bryce Scott Getting from Dominic Daniel & Grace Means for $205,000
  • 416 Pittsburgh Ave, Harrisburg to Amy Edwards from Kristi & Nolan Whitledge for $354,000
  • 700 Teddy St, Harrisburg to Phillip M Vossler from Rob J & Lela M Peters for $285,000
  • 714 Prairieside Trl, Harrisburg to Bradley A Struck from Signature Companies LLC for $321,000
  • 5206 S Briar Cir to Rachel Jean Costello from Eric D & Jamie J Kittelson for $374,900
  • 3530 E Siasconset Pl to Elizabeth E Breidenbach from Lonnie Lee for $220,000
  • 7000 S Trailsedge Cir to David Hammargren from Chad A & Sara Gohman for $465,000
  • 6312 S Badlands Ave to Barton D & Laurie J Torbert from Thomas & Linda Kuhnert for $461,000
  • 6811 W Gresford Pl to Kevin Bierbaum from Signature Companies LLC for $286,265
  • 2722 E Hollow Pl to Michial Jared & Hann Mularoni from Bruce A & Vicki L Baartman for $330,000
  • Vacant Lot Dubuque Ave S to Blaha LLC from 5711 LLC for $56,000
  • 525 W Laquinta St to Carissa Trygstad from Megan Fischer for $500,000
  • 2813 E Hearthstone Pl to William Walker Oliver from Brittany E Bowar for $235,000
  • 6220 S Canyon Spring Ave to Lonnie D & Sarah E Berdahl from Allen Homes Inc for $371,200
  • Vacant Lot 275th St, Harrisburg to Shane T & Jennifer Leininger from Berne B Bahnson Living Trust for $708,000
  • 27240 Regal Ct to Catherine Brockmeier from Jerry & Anne Barr for $1,300,000
  • 3523 E Siasconset Pl to Audrey M Harrington from Empire Homes LLC for $266,667
  • 3525 E Siasconset Pl to Robin Schlechter from Empire Homes LLC for $263,750
  • 3527 E Siasconset Pl to Aaron Hoestra from Empire Homes LLC for $264,900
  • 6817 W Gresford Pl to Vivek & Aarti S Anand from Signature Companies LLC for $269,900
  • 112 S Cedar, Lennox to Clayton Sorum from Duane H & Joan K Peterson for $179,500
  • 307 Maple W North, Beresford to Jason S & Mandra L Kruse from Arlene M Lundquist for $100,000
  • 200 S Perry Ln, Harrisburg to Kara & Lucas Fisher from Tash A Munce for $280,000
  • 534 Bunyan Dr, Harrisburg to Kimberly K Schmidt from HLD LLC for $69,000
  • 5716 S San Diego Ave to Briana & Isabella Junso from Kirk & Jacqueline Yackley for $315,000
  • 3917 W 92nd St to Austin L & Jacquelyn H Benda from Christopher J Hartley for $300,000
  • 3109 W 90th St to Peter James & Kristi Holmberg from Chad R & Jerri L Arshem for $700,000
  • 3521 E Siasconset Pl to Christopher K Heezen from Empire Homes LLC for $262,000
  • 5505 E 63rd St to Tyler J & Chelsey M Coverdale from Ronning Enterprises Inc for $400,400

