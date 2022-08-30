ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Milford invites Public to Milford Corporate Center Open House

By Terry Rogers
Artist rendering of the Milford Business Park proposed at the corner of Milford Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road

The City of Milford will host an Open House to discuss the Milford Corporate Center concept plan on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Public Works Facility, 180 Vickers Drive, Milford, DE.  The City and its land planning consultant will be available during the two-hour period to gather feedback from the public and provide information related to the proposed business park.

The City of Milford purchased 182 +/- acres of land at the northwest corner of Milford-Harrington Highway (Route 14) and Canterbury Road (Route 15) in the Fall of 2021 for the development of a business park and employment center.

The development of the business park will be subject to public hearings as required by City Code.  These meeting dates have not been determined but will be publicly advertised as required by City and Delaware Code.

All parties of interest are invited to participate in these aspects of the planning process – the Open House and future Public Hearings.  Questions should be directed to Rob Pierce, Planning Director, at 302-424-8395 or rpierce@milford-de.gov.

The City of Milford, incorporated in 1807 and located in Kent and Sussex Counties along the Mispillion River, is home to 11,000+ year-round residents, 500+ retail businesses and non-profits, local restaurants, parks, trails, small town events, major healthcare providers, an historic shipyard, and its own school district.  Known throughout the state as River Town, Art Town, Home Town, the City celebrates the beauty of its natural resources, the ingenuity of its people and its commitment to quality of life.

