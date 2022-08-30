ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Napier has Florida prepared, confident for daunting opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiR34_0hb8uDRj00

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Billy Napier says his wife was “burning me up” over the weekend with questions about Florida’s most daunting season opener in school history.

Napier, thankfully, had all the answers. His players probably would have, too.

The first-year Florida coach has mapped out every aspect of the team’s routine heading into his debut Saturday night against seventh-ranked Utah. Walkthrough at the hotel? Check. Pregame meal? Check. Bus ride to the stadium? Check. Gator Walk among fans? On-field warmups? Celebratory entrance into the Swamp? Check, check, check.

The detail-oriented Napier, who makes his team wear matching white socks for every practice, has planned, plotted and perfected every minute of each day.

“I think preparation is the key to confidence,” Napier said.

If so, the Gators should be feeling like 10-point favorites by now.

It remains to be seen how much of a difference all those discussions and dress rehearsals will make when underdog Florida takes the field against the defending Pac-12 champions, who ended last season with a loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Florida, meanwhile, finished 6-7 after firing coach Dan Mullen following an overtime loss at Missouri in November.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin hired Napier days later, tasking him with leading the Gators back to prominence after 13 years without a Southeastern Conference or national championship.

One of Napier’s first tasks, as cliché as it sounds, was to instill more discipline in a program that clearly lacked it in recent years. The Gators lost at home to reeling LSU in 2020 because cornerback Marco Wilson tossed an opponent’s shoe following a third-down stop, and they ranked 13th in the SEC and 122nd in the country last year in penalties.

“He came in and structured everything,” tight end Dante Zanders said.

Napier took the same approach for game day.

“He wants to make sure everything is prepared so that when it comes down to the game, there’s no excuses to where: ‘Oh, I didn’t know I needed to be here. I forgot this. I left this at home. Or, oh, I forgot that we had meetings at this time,’” Zanders said.

The Gators have every reason to be amped up for Utah, a 2 1/2-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Florida has lost 10 of its last 16 games, and few outsiders would put the once-proud program in any category other than rebuilding mode; Napier’s team was picked to finish fourth in the SEC’s Eastern Division.

“We have a chip on our shoulder this year,” punter Jeremy Crawshaw said. “We want to prove ourselves. We’re coming for everything. … We knew we didn’t play up to our standard last year, but we’ve come hungry every time, every practice, every lift session, every film session. We’re hungry, and we’re talking about it.”

Florida’s opener has been talked about for months. It marks the first in a series of high-profile games Stricklin has scheduled in recent years, a list that includes North Carolina State, Cal, Colorado, Arizona State, Texas and Notre Dame.

The game is sold out, and more than 10,000 Utah fans are expected to be in Gainesville – maybe even in the Swamp – as the Utes begin defense of their conference title with their highest preseason ranking ever.

Napier, meanwhile, is trying to avoid history. Florida owns the nation’s longest active winning streak in home openers at 32.

The Gators last dropped a home opener in 1989, when Mississippi won 24-19 at Florida Field. Steve Spurrier replaced Galen Hall the following year.

And no first-year Florida coach has lost his debut since Charley Pell in 1979. Hall, Spurrier, Ron Zook, Urban Meyer, Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Mullen won their debuts by an average score of 46-10.

Of course, none of those guys opened against a ranked team. Florida has played just two ranked teams to start seasons — No. 7 Houston in 1969 and No. 15 Miami in 1982 — and won both.

Napier welcomed the challenge and called it a “carrot” for his team. Nonetheless, he admittedly has felt better about openers before. After all, he was at Louisiana-Lafayette the last four years, and the routine there had become more engrained with every season.

Napier expects to have jitters, maybe even butterflies and goosebumps, as he jogs into the packed Swamp for his first real game. No number of mock-ups – or questions from his wife — would help him avoid those.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to be beyond that,” he said. “I think, as a competitor, football in particular, you work the entire year and you only get so many opportunities to compete.

“I think what I’ve learned over time is the important part is that how do you get to a place where you are well prepared and you have confidence.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Gators legend Alex Brown to be honored vs. Utah

Former Florida defensive lineman Alex Brown, the program's all-time sack leader and a two-time All-American, will be back on the UF sideline for Saturday's season opener against No. 7-ranked Utah. During the contest, Brown is set to be honored Saturday as this year's Gators SEC Football Legend, the program announced...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October. The associate athletic director of ticketing says you...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Local five-star headlines list of Florida unofficial basketball visitors

Florida basketball is set to host five in-state, 2024 prospects on its campus this weekend as unofficial visitors, a source told Swamp247 on Thursday afternoon. 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Travis Branham also confirmed Florida's list of visitors. Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School forward RJ Jones, a 247Sports Composite five-star...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Utah State
floridaing.com

What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
HORSESHOE BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Galen Hall
Person
Charley Pell
WCJB

Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Gators#Pac 12
WCJB

Shands employees vote to unionize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Circle K offers gas discount Thursday evening in Gainesville

Circle K offers a 40 cent discount on gas Thursday from 4-7 PM. Circle K is calling it "Circle K Fuel Day." Here is a map, from Circle K, of their store in the Gainesville area:. According to GasBuddy, prices in Gainesville average just under $3.66 per gallon. Prices had...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city. Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor. Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy