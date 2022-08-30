ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building Industry Partners Adds Fire Protection Industry Veteran Steve Shaffer as Operating Partner

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--

Building Industry Partners (“BIP”), the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry, welcomes Steve Shaffer as an Operating Partner. Mr. Shaffer will help support BIP and Endeavor Fire Protection (“Endeavor”), BIP’s new fire and life safety platform. Mr. Shaffer brings nearly four decades of fire protection industry experience. He joins BIP and Endeavor from Impact Fire Services (currently operating as AI Fire Protection), the company he founded and served as President and Chairman. Steve led Impact Fire Services from start-up in 2009 to $70 million in revenue in 2017.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005725/en/

Steve Shaffer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Robert Lane, Vice President of BIP and Director at Endeavor Fire Protection, noted, “Steve is a proven operator and has demonstrated the ability to meaningfully scale platforms, building local providers into national platforms – from GFP to Consolidated Fire Protection to Impact Fire Services. Over the last twenty ears, Steve built and successfully sold three fire protection platforms. We are extremely grateful that Steve has chosen to partner with BIP and the Endeavor team, and we look forward to our future ahead.”

Steve Shaffer commented, “I am excited to partner with Building Industry Partners in building a premier fire and life safety company. As the leading private equity firm focused on the U.S. building industry, and with their focus on investing in their business’ people and advancing human capital management, BIP is perfectly situated to understand the unique opportunities and challenges of building trade companies, which are by definition people intensive. The acquisition of Valley Fire Protection provides an outstanding platform in the fire and life safety industry. I look forward to partnering with BIP and management at Valley Fire Protection as we establish EFP as a customer-centric and employee-focused company.”

A Certified Public Accountant, Steve holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts from Olivet Nazarene University.

About Endeavor Fire Protection

Endeavor Fire Protection (“Endeavor”) is a new fire protection and life safety platform. Endeavor offers installation, service and repair services for fire sprinkler and plumbing systems. Endeavor invests heavily in providing best-in-class training and industry-competitive benefits for its employees and delivering high-quality service to its customers. EFP is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners (“BIP”) is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with operating partners and advisors across the U.S.

Over the past 14 years, BIP is proud to have co-founded or been first equity sponsor of a number of the fastest growing and most dynamic businesses in the U.S. building industry’s middle market, including U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: to build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment & business principles. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry’s greatest talent in building exceptional businesses, realizing their entrepreneurial visions, and increasing shared prosperity amongst shareholders, management, and the broader workforce.

