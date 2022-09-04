ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neck Wrinkles? Cellulite? Check Out This $15 Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream

 4 days ago

When we think about anti-aging skincare, we’re almost always laser focused on the face. We have our multi-step routines filled with toners, serums, masks and moisturizers, fully concentrated on keeping our complexion clear and youthful. When it comes to the body , however, we don’t pay it much mind.

Sure, we cleanse and exfoliate, and we follow up with lotion, but we’re not usually thinking about actual concentrated, powerful treatments when it comes to the neck down to the toes. Signs of aging aren’t always as apparent on the body, until one day — bam — where did those wrinkles come from? The cellulite? The sagging skin? Time to add something new to our routine!

Get the Proot Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream (originally $17) for just $15 at Amazon!

This firming cream is a hit with Amazon shoppers — and it’s so affordable! It’s not just your regular body lotion. It’s packed with natural, anti-aging ingredients ready to target neck wrinkles, cellulite, sagging skin and more. As you can see from its name, it contains hibiscus, which may help maintain elastin in the skin. Elastin is what allows tissues in your body to stretch out and shrink back ( Cleveland Clinic ) so you’re not left with loose skin. Elastin decreases as you age, so this is important!

Meanwhile, honey’s probiotics and enzymes may help leave skin plump and moisturized without the greasiness. There’s also tea tree oil, which may help promote skin cell rejuvenation, reduce stretch marks and calm irritation. And don’t forget about collagen — a must for youthful, hydrated skin. It could be a huge help with soothing inflammation as well!

This firming cream claims to melt into the skin, forming a protective layer that may strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier for a smooth, toned look. Neck wrinkles, body cellulite and other signs of aging could soon seem to disappear right in front of your eyes!

Another plus? This cream is free of synthetic additives and parabens. It’s also cruelty-free, which is a major win, always!

