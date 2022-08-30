Read full article on original website
Report: Michigan 3rd Grade Reading Scores Fall During Pandemic
Roughly 5,650 Michigan students received reading scores low enough that they could be required to repeat third grade, according to a new report from Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC), the strategic research partner of the Department of Education and local school districts in Michigan. After two...
dbusiness.com
Mark High of Dickinson Wright’s Detroit Office Honored with Outstanding Lawyer Award
Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright, has been named the recipient of the 16th annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the business...
dbusiness.com
Southfield’s Farbman Group Names Krista Capp Senior VP of Property Management
Farbman Group, a Southfield-based full-service commercial real estate firm, has appointed Krista Capp as senior vice president of property management. “Krista will be a remarkable asset to the team as a thoughtful leader who understands what tenants need and want in today’s evolving live, work, and play lifestyle from a property management perspective,” says Andy Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group.
dbusiness.com
Michigan Cannabis Startup NOXX Raises $15M to Fuel Growth
NOXX, a Grand Rapids-based vertical cannabis company, has announced plans for operational growth supported by a $15 million debt raise from Altmore Capital, a specialty firm that invests in the U.S. cannabis industry. In August, NOXX announced a partnership with Forty Acres Enterprises, with a goal of helping to nurture...
dbusiness.com
LoveITDetroit Activates Design Installation at 1001 Woodward in Downtown Detroit
For the sixth edition of Italian Design Day, the Consulate of Italy in Detroit has launched a four-year campaign to promote the event with internationally renowned architect and designer Roberto Palomba and the Dante Alighieri Society of Michigan, starting this year with a project called LoveITDetroit. The installation, curated by...
dbusiness.com
Daniel Badgley Named CEO of MIND in Farmington Hills
The Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND) in Farmington Hills, a privately owned and operated neurology and health care services company, announced Daniel Badgley has been named CEO. Badgley brings a diverse portfolio of advanced health care leadership experience to MIND, including expertise in growth, strategy, and practice management. He...
dbusiness.com
U-M Engineering and U.S. DOE Partner to Develop Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells
A new $11-million research center, led by Michigan Engineering at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, seeks to enable the development of advanced batteries and fuel cells for electric vehicles. The program will focus on understanding an emerging branch of science...
dbusiness.com
Christine Kinal Named CEO of HAVEN of Oakland County
HAVEN of Oakland County, the domestic and sexual abuse survivors nonprofit organization based in Pontiac, has announced the appointment of Christine Kinal as CEO. Kinal brings more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, operational oversite, strategic planning, and crisis support. Most recently, Kinal was the principal owner of CK Industries, where she managed operations.
dbusiness.com
Winning Futures in Warren Adds Razzaaq McConner to Board of Directors
Winning Futures, the Warren-based nonprofit organization, announced that Razzaaq McConner, vice president of purchasing and supply chain for the Americas at Adient, recently joined the board of directors. Winning Futures is a nationally recognized and award-winning nonprofit organization that helps metro Detroit high school students figure out what they’ll do...
dbusiness.com
ORT Michigan Rub-a-Dub Fundraiser
ORT America, the global Jewish educational network with a Michigan chapter, hosted the Rub-a-Dub fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. This year’s event honored Brian Hermelin, who received the Hermelin ORT Legacy Award for his “outstanding commitment to ORT and his devoted service to the Rub-a-Dub fundraiser for more that 20 years.” The event is ORT Michigan’s largest fundraiser where guests scratch-off lottery tickets and donate all the winnings to ORT. It also featured a live and silent auction and a celebration of ORT’s 100th anniversary in America. The organization’s mission is to provide those living in underserved and under-resourced communities with access to a high-quality education and training programs that will allow its students to obtain in-demand careers, achieve economic self-sufficiency, and become contributing members of their communities. Event sponsors included the Somerset Collection, Catherine and Nate Forbes, Honigman, the Detroit Pistons, Nancy and Arn Tellem, Huntington, Telemus, Jaffe, Tapper’s, Kenwal, the Sacks Family Foundation, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s LIFT Launches Hypersonics Challenge Projects with Boeing and DoD
LIFT, the Detroit-based Department of Defense manufacturing innovation institute, along with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced the launch of two projects led by Boeing as part of the ongoing Hypersonics Challenge directed by the institute. The Hypersonics Challenge, which was kicked off in 2021 by LIFT and...
dbusiness.com
The Faces of Automotive FinTech
31500 NORTHWESTERN HWY., STE. 300, FARMINGTON HILLS, MI 48334 |. Twenty years ago, RouteOne was founded as a FinTech joint venture to improve the finance and insurance process for auto dealerships and their customers. Still jointly owned by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Co., TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services, it remains focused on serving the dealer, finance source, and OEM auto finance market with innovative solutions.
dbusiness.com
PDA Q&A: Soon Hagerty
SH: At a lovely boutique hotel in Greenwich, Conn., for the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. We (Hagerty) took over the show two years ago. On Sunday, for the main event, there will be 142 classic vehicles on display, along with other activities. DB: How long have you been with Hagerty?
dbusiness.com
Southfield’s Stefanini Group Acquires NewM to Grow Credit and Finance Consortium Services
Stefanini Group, a global technology company with U.S. headquarters in Southfield, has acquired a majority share of NewM, a software house specializing in sales management and operation technology for consortiums. A consortium is a group made up of two or more individuals, companies, or governments that work together to achieving...
dbusiness.com
The Faces of Global Commercial Real Estate Advisory
Gregory Bockart is the executive managing director and market leader of Savills’ Detroit office, which he established for the firm in 2019. Savills is a top- five global real estate advisory firm and, under Bockart’s leadership, the local office has grown substantially, adding 12 professionals while winning multiple industry awards.
dbusiness.com
Bollinger Motors in Oak Park Unveils B4 Commercial Electric Truck
Bollinger Motors in Oak Park today unveiled its Class 4 all-electric fleet truck, the Bollinger B4, featuring a cab-forward design with what the manufacturer describes as “industry-leading safety, cargo, and turn circle capabilities.”. Bollinger will begin production of Class 4 Chassis Cabs — with Class 5 and Class 6...
dbusiness.com
National Business League and Stellantis Partner to Enhance Equity for Black Suppliers
Auburn Hills’ Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) have launched the inaugural collective of National Black Supplier Development Program, a group of 15 Black-owned businesses representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities. The program also announced the addition of a diverse group of eight corporate...
dbusiness.com
Benefit on the Bay 2022
The Capuchin Soup Kitchen hosted the 29th annual Benefit on the Bay on Friday, Aug. 26 at the MacRay Harbor Special Events Center in Harrison Charter Township. The event raised funds to support the nonprofit organization’s mission of tending to its guests’ basic needs, especially food, along with working toward lasting, meaningful change. Guests enjoyed appetizers, dinner, beer and wine, a silent and live auction, live music, dancing, a cash raffle, desserts by On The Rise Bakery, and an afterglow. The event was sponsored by Shelving.com, Steven Pelak, Dian Carsten-Pelak and family, Weingartz, MassMutual Great Lakes, Wayne and Joan Webber Foundation, Robert and Karen Schodowski, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Dinner 2022
Feldman Automotive and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mare Mediterranean in downtown Birmingham. The event was a prelude to the Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational played at Detroit Golf Club the following day, which benefitted Beaumont Children’s and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The event featured dinner and drinks along with celebrity guests, including Mark Wahlberg, Thomas Hearns, Earl Cureton, Evander Holyfield, Jerome Bettis, Johnny Gill, Rick Wershe, James Edwards, Otis Birdsong, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
