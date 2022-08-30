ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

The benefits of bat & bird houses

The Sussex County Association of Realtors and the Wallkill River Watershed Management Group are hosting a bat/bird house building event on Wednesday, September 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lafayette Pond Pavilion in Lafayette, NJ (Route 15). Other realtors, friends, and families are encouraged to take part in the assembling of these homes.
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Pioneering Radiology Center Opens in New Jersey, Announces ImageCare Radiology

JEFFERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- A pioneering, state-of-the-art radiology center in New Jersey has officially announced its opening date to the public this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005282/en/ ImageCare Radiology at Jefferson, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
JEFFERSON, NJ
IAA expands presence in Garden State with new Port Murray location

Insurance Auto Auctions, or IAA Inc., a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, said it is opening its sixth location in New Jersey in Port Murray. The state-of-the-art facility increases IAA’s capacity by more than 30% in the state. This follows several recent strategic investments that have...
PORT MURRAY, NJ
#Water Supply#Water Conservation#Construction Maintenance
Minor earthquake shakes NJ

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ (PIX11) — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was reported near Morris Plains, NJ. As of 6:20 p.m., just two people had reported feeling the tremor. As of 7:40 p.m., that number had increased to 33. The quake […]
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

