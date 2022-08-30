Read full article on original website
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The benefits of bat & bird houses
The Sussex County Association of Realtors and the Wallkill River Watershed Management Group are hosting a bat/bird house building event on Wednesday, September 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lafayette Pond Pavilion in Lafayette, NJ (Route 15). Other realtors, friends, and families are encouraged to take part in the assembling of these homes.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
USGS Confirms Pair of Earthquakes in New Jersey; Dozens Report Shaking in Northern Portion of the State
USGS has confirmed that two relatively weak earthquakes struck New Jersey yesterday in northern New Jersey, confirming what many people had reported on social media. USGS received more than 5 dozen reports of shaking from the stronger of two earthquakes which struck Morris County. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.3...
Phil Murphy Touts Penny Decrease to New Jersey Gas Tax
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey has historically been known as one of the cheapest states...
Pioneering Radiology Center Opens in New Jersey, Announces ImageCare Radiology
JEFFERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- A pioneering, state-of-the-art radiology center in New Jersey has officially announced its opening date to the public this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005282/en/ ImageCare Radiology at Jefferson, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
IAA expands presence in Garden State with new Port Murray location
Insurance Auto Auctions, or IAA Inc., a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, said it is opening its sixth location in New Jersey in Port Murray. The state-of-the-art facility increases IAA’s capacity by more than 30% in the state. This follows several recent strategic investments that have...
The bird flu outbreak has hit N.J. What threat does it pose to humans?
Dead birds litter the ground. A North Jersey trail was recently closed. Exhibits were shut down at the Cape May County Zoo and Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange.
2.3, 1.7 magnitude earthquakes hit northern New Jersey
A USGS geophysicist told Eyewitness News the epicenter of the earthquake was just under six miles northwest of Morris Plains.
NJ allergy sufferers warned to brace for a nasty new surprise
This is usually the time of year when hayfever sufferers are sneezing, coughing and rubbing their eyes. But so far, hayfever season has been basically non-existent in New Jersey. That’s about to change. According to Dr. Leonard Bielory, an allergy expert and professor at the Hackensack Meriden School of...
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
New Jersey State Troopers Caught Playing ‘Hook-e’ In Millstone
by NJSP MILLSTONE, NJ – On August 27, several troopers from the Outreach Unit, Mounted...
Weather Experts Predict Problematic 2022 Fall Season In New Jersey
This August has been one of the hottest months in New Jersey since 2016. I feel like we had more days over 90 degrees than with rain. Great for our beachgoers but not so great for people who like to drink water. So what does this mean we should expect...
Rising sea levels have some New Jersey barrier islands taking drastic actions
The rising sea level at the Jersey shore has some towns weighing a dramatic step, taking offers to buy and demolish homes in flood zones.
Minor earthquake shakes NJ
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ (PIX11) — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was reported near Morris Plains, NJ. As of 6:20 p.m., just two people had reported feeling the tremor. As of 7:40 p.m., that number had increased to 33. The quake […]
‘It sounded like I heard a big boom’: Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble in parts of NJ, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
Updated list — The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 25-31, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 25-31, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
