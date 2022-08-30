ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories

New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
I-10 flyover exit-ramp project to New Orleans airport delayed again

The $125 million project to build flyover ramps for a direct connection between Interstate 10 and Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner is facing a delay — again. The Louisiana Department of Transporation and Development said the flyovers should be open "by summer 2023, weather permitting." That's a revision of their previous estimate pegging completion at early 2023.
It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell

The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years

Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
2 men dead after shooting in Little Woods, NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that left two men dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive (map). The victims were pronounced dead at the scene,...
Dabe: ‘Old rivalry that we loved’ returns to New Orleans East

The football game ended with Abramson senior Darren Rayford rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. He celebrated with teammates near midfield, each putting hands on a bronze trophy that went to the winner of a rivalry game that had not been played since before Hurricane Katrina. By...
