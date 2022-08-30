Read full article on original website
yourbasin.com
Car vandalism investigation in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
One person killed in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
Odessa man killed in head-on collision on I-20 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Midland Police and fire crews responded to the 600 block of E. I-20 at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators found a truck and an SUV had collided head-on on the service road of I-20.
Odessa man killed in Friday morning crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram […]
cbs7.com
Texas Rangers Investigate Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 3 a.m. on Friday September 2, Midland Police Officers were involved in a shooting on Pine Street. According to the City of Midland, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting, which is protocol for all shootings with officers involved. That is all the information...
Midland Art Crawl to take place on September 2
The Midland Art Crawl is back and takes place on September 2. The city-wide event will showcase local artists and give you a place to network within the art community. The crawl will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The admission is free and people can find locations...
Delays on major roads in Odessa due to storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department says that several roads are blocked off because traffic signals are without power following last night’s storm. The road closure on East 2nd from Grandview to Hillcrest is open but it’s limited to one lane in both directions. OPD says that drivers should expect delays throughout the day […]
Major crash causes traffic delays at 11th and Grandview
ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 5:24 p.m., the wreck has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal flow. ------------------------------------------------------- The Odessa Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays at 11th Street and Grandview Avenue due to a major crash. Officers are on scene investigating the cause.
cbs7.com
Midland Bar and Grill opens after a year of being part time
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a year of searching for employees, The Brokenhorn Bar and Grill in Midland is finally able to open full time. Although it is a bar, there are plenty of West Texas activities for everyone. If you ever want to merge a farm and a bar, the...
Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!
You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
Midland man spits on officer after threatening customers at gas station
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he threatened to kill a woman at a local gas station and then spit on an officer several times while in route to jail. Omar Torres, 38, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and harassment of a public servant. According to […]
Odessa woman charged with drunk driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel. Melissa Guiter, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an affidavit, on August 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department spotted Guiter speeding in the 3500 block of Golder. During a traffic […]
Suspect cuts hole in roof, robs restaurant of thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local restaurant. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 29, the man pictured below, along with two women who have already been identified, broke into Taqueria Jalisco at 4416 Briarwood Avenue by […]
What’s Happening This Weekend At The Permian Basin Fair
The 46th Permian Basin Fair and Expo, Celebrating Red, White, and Blue In 2022, kicks off tomorrow at the Ector County Coliseum. As in previous years, you can expect to enjoy, great shows, music, the carnival, a petting zoo and so much more. The fair kicks off tomorrow, September 2nd, and will run through September 10th.
‘It felt like it was sinking’: Flooding forces Odessa family out of home
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Heavy rains hit low-lying Odessa neighborhoods hard again. One family recently bought and moved into a home near 36th Street and Dixie Blvd. This week, they moved out because flood waters damaged nearly everything they owned. Their insurance company deemed the family’s home “uninhabitable.” “It was flooded everywhere in the house. […]
Grass fires prompts firefighter response, one accused of arson
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he intentionally started a series of grass fires earlier this week. Rafael Tarin, 48, has been charged with Arson. According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, on August 29, MCSO deputies, along with the Midland Fire Department responded to FM 307 and […]
UPDATE: MPD identifies suspect in Thursday shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Midland Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jessie James Johnson Jr. in connection to Thursday’s shooting. Officers were sent to the 1500 block of E. Illinois Avenue after calls were made about a gunshot victim. MPD says that the victim was sent to a nearby hospital. The […]
Suspected Arsonist has Odessa neighbors concerned
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice. “I was […]
