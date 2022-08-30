St. John’s Lutheran Church at Red House will be having their Annual Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 in the church basement. The church is located eight miles south of Oakland at 3301 Garrett Highway, at the intersection of U.S. 219 and U.S. 50.

RED HOUSE, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO