South Charleston, WV

St. John’s Lutheran Church at Red House will be having their Annual Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 in the church basement. The church is located eight miles south of Oakland at 3301 Garrett Highway, at the intersection of U.S. 219 and U.S. 50.
RED HOUSE, WV
WVNews

Friday night's football roundup

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - A week of football highlighted by a big rivalry game. All eight schools in Mason, Gallia and Meigs Counties were in action Friday evening, with only one River Cities matchup.
POINT PLEASANT, WV

