Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
Aurora/Eglon News
St. John’s Lutheran Church at Red House will be having their Annual Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 in the church basement. The church is located eight miles south of Oakland at 3301 Garrett Highway, at the intersection of U.S. 219 and U.S. 50.
WVa governor appoints 2 men to State Board of Education
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new members to the State Board of Education. They are Victor L. Gabriel and Christopher A. Stansbury.
Gallia Bridge
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - A week of football highlighted by a big rivalry game. All eight schools in Mason, Gallia and Meigs Counties were in action Friday evening, with only one River Cities matchup.
