Economy

Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain.
Joe Biden
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum.
tipranks.com

These 3 Dow Jones Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is full of large-cap value plays that may be better able to make it through a rate-driven recession. Here are three great Dow components that Wall Street still has "Strong Buy" ratings on. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to look...
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? Buy These 2 Surging Growth Stocks

Veru's sabizabulin may be approved to treat severe coronavirus infections. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gearing up to enter global markets with Firdapse. Both companies have other promising projects queued up in their pipelines.
Electric Vehicles
Manufacturing
Economy
Amazon
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
Motley Fool

These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Double-Digit Yields -- but Are They Safe?

Low interest rates pushed many income investors into dividend stocks. Rio Tinto and BP Prudhoe Bay have very high dividend yields. However, there are risks with both companies that investors need to know about.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Lift the Nasdaq Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors celebrated a good jobs report. Lululemon Athletica surprised investors with strong growth in sales and profits.
Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now

Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
