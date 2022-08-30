Read full article on original website
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
Flathead Beacon
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
montanaoutdoor.com
Comments sought on Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project
Kalispell, MT September 1, 2022 – Kurt Steele, Flathead National Forest Supervisor, invites the public to provide input on the proposed Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project. The project proposes to repair the existing historic old lodge, add new buildings enhance accommodations and upgrade the infrastructure within the existing 15-acre permit area.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Ski Museum Unveils 10th Mountain Division Exhibit
More than 75 years ago, the 10th Mountain Division was deployed to Europe to help liberate Italy in the final months of World War II. But its influence on history continued long after the war ended. Hundreds of soldiers from the Tenth went on to play major roles in the world of sports, conservation and recreation.
Couple lose dream home in Elmo Fire, cleanup begins with community support
Cleanup has begun on Steve and Lisa’s property in Dayton, one month after their lives were forever changed by the Elmo fire.
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
montanarightnow.com
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
A Kalispell man died Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash near U.S. Highway 93 and Tronstad Road north of Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. James Scott Clark, 47, was traveling northbound on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the back of...
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Home Sales by Vintage
Over the past four years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by vintage for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales over the past 12 months (sold prices $200,000 to $800,000). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought over $300 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Developer withdraws proposed Columbia Falls housing project
The proposed River Highland Apartments development was to be located on River Road in Columbia Falls along the Flathead River.
Browning man arrested following West Glacier incident
50-year-old Loren Birdrattler of Browning is behind bars following an incident in the West Glacier area.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
NBCMontana
Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City...
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide After Passenger Killed in Rollover Accident
A Missoula man who allegedly rolled his truck on South Fork Road on Aug. 29, fatally injuring the passenger inside, has been charged with a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol in Flathead County District Court. Bradley Keith Burgess, 37, was was booked in Flathead...
More details on Martin City fatal shooting released
Authorities have released additional information in connection with a fatal Saturday shooting in Martin City.
Flathead Beacon
Browning Man Charged with Assault for Allegedly Punching Deputy
A Browning man has been charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer after allegedly punching a sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation at a West Glacier establishment on Aug. 26, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. Loren Birdrattler, 50, was booked in...
