Bigfork, MT

Flathead Beacon

The Route Ahead for Whitefish

As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
WHITEFISH, MT
montanaliving.com

Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain

The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
KALISPELL, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Comments sought on Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project

Kalispell, MT September 1, 2022 – Kurt Steele, Flathead National Forest Supervisor, invites the public to provide input on the proposed Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project. The project proposes to repair the existing historic old lodge, add new buildings enhance accommodations and upgrade the infrastructure within the existing 15-acre permit area.
KALISPELL, MT
City
Bigfork, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Ski Museum Unveils 10th Mountain Division Exhibit

More than 75 years ago, the 10th Mountain Division was deployed to Europe to help liberate Italy in the final months of World War II. But its influence on history continued long after the war ended. Hundreds of soldiers from the Tenth went on to play major roles in the world of sports, conservation and recreation.
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A Kalispell man died Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash near U.S. Highway 93 and Tronstad Road north of Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. James Scott Clark, 47, was traveling northbound on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the back of...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Home Sales by Vintage

Over the past four years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by vintage for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales over the past 12 months (sold prices $200,000 to $800,000). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought over $300 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
MARTIN CITY, MT
NBCMontana

Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City...
MARTIN CITY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Browning Man Charged with Assault for Allegedly Punching Deputy

A Browning man has been charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer after allegedly punching a sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation at a West Glacier establishment on Aug. 26, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. Loren Birdrattler, 50, was booked in...
BROWNING, MT

