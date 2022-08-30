ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TODAY.com

Trump speaks publicly for first time since Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Trump headlined a campaign rally where he spoke publicly for the first time since the search of his Mar-a-Lago home to uncovered classified documents. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY at the White House.Sept. 4, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Time#Soul#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse

Comments / 0

Community Policy