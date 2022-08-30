Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
Black LGBTQ+ Elected Leaders Host Political Workshop During Black Pride Labor Day Rocks Festival in Atlanta, Focused on Empowering Attendees
The National Black Justice Coalition’s Good Trouble Network is hosting a political workshop during the annual Black Pride Labor Day Rocks Festival in Atlanta, Ga. This session offers empowering steps attendees can take to advance our collective liberation through elected office. Attendees will meet and interact with Black LGBTQ+/SGL elected officials serving at varying levels of office.
A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs
A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Project Runway Designer and American Girl Celebrate Harlem Renaissance With ‘Claudie’ Doll
Clothing designer Samantha Black has partnered with American Doll to celebrate the Harlem Renaissance with a new doll named “Claudie.”. The Claudie Wells doll is nine-years-old and lives in the heart of Harlem amongst artists, musicians, and other creatives. Black said that she was inspired by the Harlem Renaissance when creating the doll.
Oprah Organizes Lavish 3-Day Trip to Hawaii to Celebrate Ava DuVernay’s Big 5-0 Birthday
It pays to be good friends with Oprah Winfrey. The billionaire media mogul is sharing highlights from the lavish three-day extravaganza to celebrate Ava DuVernay’s 50th birthday. On Tuesday, Oprah Daily unveiled the start of the curated three-day soiree in Maui, Hawaii, that she organized for the Selma director.
D&AD Partners With Google To Create Free Night School
The educational charity D&AD has partnered with Google New York to create a free 16-week night school program for commercial advertising called Shift. The program was created for self-made creative people without a college degree, according to the Shift website. “D&AD Shift is a free night school, for self-made creatives...
When Clout Chasing Goes Wrong: TikToker Admits to Faking Monkeypox to Promote His Music
The TikToker who went viral claiming to have monkeypox is admitting to faking the virus to promote his music career. Duane Cali has been under fire on social media after he posted a TikTok video earlier this month showing himself making a McDonald’s run while infected with visible monkeypox scars.
New Teaser Unveils Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are ready to introduce fans to “a whole new world” of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS ). The celebrity dance competition show is back for season 31 with Banks and her new co-host, who happens to be the season 19 winner. With the series switching from ABC to Disney+, the trailer unveils the popular show’s magical new look and feel.
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
