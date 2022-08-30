ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black LGBTQ+ Elected Leaders Host Political Workshop During Black Pride Labor Day Rocks Festival in Atlanta, Focused on Empowering Attendees

The National Black Justice Coalition’s Good Trouble Network is hosting a political workshop during the annual Black Pride Labor Day Rocks Festival in Atlanta, Ga. This session offers empowering steps attendees can take to advance our collective liberation through elected office. Attendees will meet and interact with Black LGBTQ+/SGL elected officials serving at varying levels of office.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs

A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
MANHATTAN, NY
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Capital One#Black Girl Magic#Racism#Amazon Prime Video
Black Enterprise

Project Runway Designer and American Girl Celebrate Harlem Renaissance With ‘Claudie’ Doll

Clothing designer Samantha Black has partnered with American Doll to celebrate the Harlem Renaissance with a new doll named “Claudie.”. The Claudie Wells doll is nine-years-old and lives in the heart of Harlem amongst artists, musicians, and other creatives. Black said that she was inspired by the Harlem Renaissance when creating the doll.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Black Enterprise

D&AD Partners With Google To Create Free Night School

The educational charity D&AD has partnered with Google New York to create a free 16-week night school program for commercial advertising called Shift. The program was created for self-made creative people without a college degree, according to the Shift website. “D&AD Shift is a free night school, for self-made creatives...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Black Enterprise

New Teaser Unveils Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are ready to introduce fans to “a whole new world” of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS ). The celebrity dance competition show is back for season 31 with Banks and her new co-host, who happens to be the season 19 winner. With the series switching from ABC to Disney+, the trailer unveils the popular show’s magical new look and feel.
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy