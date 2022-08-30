ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs waive rookie CB Don Gardner

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059YFJ_0hb8rWrf00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving rookie cornerback Don Gardner, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

An undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, Gardner was impressive throughout training camp and the preseason, a performance that included a diving interception against the Tennessee Titans.

Don’t be surprised if the Bucs bring back Gardner on the practice squad, assuming he makes it through waivers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs signing former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun

According to NFL reporter Doug Kyed, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Oladokun was the Steelers seventh-round pick in 2022 but didn’t seem to have much of a shot to make the team from the very beginning. Once it became clear the Steelers were not going to move on from Mason Rudolph, the pick of Oladokun was wasted. Now he can compete for a spot on the depth chart in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
South Dakota State
Tampa, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bucs#Titans#Diving#American Football#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

O.J. Howard may quickly find himself starting for the Texans

It was no secret entering the cut down deadline that the Houston Texans needed to find help for Davis Mills. Specifically, their tight end group and wide receivers represented some of the shallowest in the entire NFL. The team was only rostering four wide receivers and two tight ends, a rather unacceptable situation in today’s pass heavy league and with the burden already placed on Mills to perform this year in what amounts to a full-season audition to become the team’s franchise quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy