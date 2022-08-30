Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Havertys Announces Participation in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / HAVERTYS HVT announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 13, 2022. Management will host 1x1 investor...
Benzinga
Enablence Technologies Inc. Adds Derek J. Burney to Its Board of Directors and Announces Grant of Stock Options to Officer and Employee
Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ENA ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Derek J. Burney to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Comments / 0