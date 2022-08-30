ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Town, WV

Bowman-bred wins $250,000 stakes race at Charles Town

By By TED BLACK Special to the Kent County News
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tapq1_0hb8r4To00

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — A handful of runners with ties to Kent County breeders had the opportunity to compete in lucrative stakes at Charles Town Race Course on Friday night, Aug. 26 when the Jefferson County oval hosted its only two graded stakes races of the season on the same card for a third straight year.

The featured event was the Grade II, $1 million Charles Town Classic for older males. The co-feature was one race earlier, the Grade III, $500,000 Charles Town Oaks for 3-year-old fillies. While there were no horses with local ties in the Classic, there was one in the Oaks.

Comments / 0

Related
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Sports
Charles Town, WV
Sports
County
Kent County, MD
County
Jefferson County, WV
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Charles Town, WV
wfmd.com

Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend

Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
THURMONT, MD
wfmd.com

TJ High Teacher One Of Seven Finalists For Md. Teacher Of The Year

That honor will be announced next month. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) A music teacher at Governor Thomas Johnson High School has been named one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022–2023. Jonathan Kurtz has taught music for 19 years for students from 9th to 12th grade. He also oversees the Academy of Fine Arts which is open to students from all ten comprehensive high schools in the Frederick County Public School System.
FREDERICK, MD
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Horses#Breeders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
526
Followers
785
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy