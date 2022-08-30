Bowman-bred wins $250,000 stakes race at Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — A handful of runners with ties to Kent County breeders had the opportunity to compete in lucrative stakes at Charles Town Race Course on Friday night, Aug. 26 when the Jefferson County oval hosted its only two graded stakes races of the season on the same card for a third straight year.

The featured event was the Grade II, $1 million Charles Town Classic for older males. The co-feature was one race earlier, the Grade III, $500,000 Charles Town Oaks for 3-year-old fillies. While there were no horses with local ties in the Classic, there was one in the Oaks.