A Look At Nottingham Forest's Last Premier League Game | Opponent Watch

By Alex Caddick
With Manchester City taking on Nottingham Forest this Wednesday night, here is an analysis of their most recent game against Tottenham Hotspur and a look at what to potentially expect.

Manchester City have made an impressive start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, continuing with their 4-2 win over Crystal Palace at the Etihad last Saturday , where they came back from two goals down at half-time

Bernardo Silva , who has been highly linked with a move away from the club, pulled the first goal back for City in the second half before summer signing Erling Haaland bagged an inspiring hattrick, enough to secure all three points.

Despite the win, manager Pep Guardiola will be looking for a more defensively sound performance against Wednesday night's opponents Nottingham Forest, after he issued a warning to his squad about making a habit of going behind in games.

How did Nottingham Forest do in their last game?

Nottingham Forest are coming off the back of one of the toughest tests in the league, as they faced Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Forest lost the match 2-0 ,  Spurs forward Harry Kane opened the scoring within four minutes as he precisely passed a shot into Dean Henderson's far corner. He also added Spurs' second, when summer signing Richarlsion's outside of the boot cross picked Kane out unmarked in the six-yard box, letting him head into the back of the net.

WhoScored.com complied a close analysis of the contest, in which Forest realistically didn't fare too badly considering the opposition.

The Reds ever so slightly edged possession, having 55.3% of the ball throughout the game, and with the ball, they boasted a better pass success rate than Tottenham, at 85%.

They were impressive off the ball too despite the result, winning 15 aerial duels, 21 tackles, and dispossessing Tottenham 14 times. Despite this, it was a lack of clinical nature that arguably cost Forest the chance of a result.

The two sides were very close on in terms of total shots, with Forest taking 17 and Spurs 18, but Forest just failed to convert these chances. This may be because of the positions Forest were forced to shoot from, with 47% of their shots coming from outside the box.

This is further supported when you see who took the majority of attempts at goal for the Reds, being Ryan Yates ( four total shots) and Neco Williams (three total shots). With a central midfielder (Yates) and Right Wingback (Williams) topping the total shots, it's clear to see Forest did not make enough of his quality chances with the ball for their forward players.

Forest only accumulated an XG (Expected Goals) of 0.95 in the duration of the game, whereas Tottenham accumulated an XG of 2.40.

Dean Henderson and Joe Worrall were stand-out performers in the game, showing that Forest have good defensive individuals. EX- Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson made four saves in to keep his side in the game, whereas Joe Worrall made a last-man tackle, and made two interceptions and blocks.

Forest will be hoping to supply more quality chances to their forward line in order to get a result at the Etihad this Wednesday, however, they have already proven they will fiercely compete in the middle of the park for the ball, something that may cause Manchester City some problems.

Nottingham Forest currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, after taking four points from four games.

