Report: Manchester City Close To Signing Manuel Akanji

Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the purchase of Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, per David Ornstein.

It was believed that City's transfer window had concluded after completing the signing of Sergio Gomez two weeks ago, but reports stating the club are now close to signing Akanji have seemingly emerged from out of nowhere.

There has been little talk of the club eyeing a centre-back since Nathan Ake's proposed transfer to Chelsea collapsed when Pep Guardiola opted to keep the Dutchman at the club.

During that time the club were linked with the likes of Josko Gvardiol , Pau Torres and Jules Kounde (who eventually signed for Barcelona) but Akanji's name was never one that was mentioned as a potential target.

It is entirely possible that Ake's recent injury has prompted the club to revaluate their need for an extra centre-back. The Netherlands international's injury has left City with just two fit central defenders, with Aymeric Laporte still in the process of recovering from knee surgery.

And Akanji could prove to be a low-cost backup option for The Cityzens as the Swiss centre-back is heading into the last year of his contract with Dortmund, leaving the selling club with very little leverage in the negotiations as they risk losing the player on a free transfer next summer.

It has been reported in the past that Akanji was only willing to extend his contract with the German outfit if they were to double his salary, so gaining a transfer fee while keeping their wage structure intact seems like the best-case scenario for Dortmund.

This seems to be what the outcome will be, with David Ornstein , Pol Ballus and Sam Lee of The Athletic reporting that City are close to reaching an agreement with the Bundesliga club to acquire Akanji's services.

The Athletic's report states that City believe that a fee of around €17.5million should be enough for Dortmund to part with the defender.

While many will point to the fact that Akanji hasn't exactly been an elite-level performer in his time with the German club, this seems like a fairly low-risk transfer for City and should provide them with added protection in terms of defensive depth.

It can be argued that the 27-year-old may not be on the same level as City's other central defenders, but he doesn't need to be.

Akanji will most likely be fifth choice for the club when they have a fully fit squad and it is incredibly unlikely that you are going to be able to convince a world-class player to take up that role.

The Switzerland man is also capable of playing at right-back, meaning The Cityzens now have an added layer of depth in the fullback positions with both Joao Cancelo and Akanji capable of covering for Kyle Walker , who is unlikely to be starting every game this season due to his age.

The addition of Gomez means that the club also have effective backup to Cancelo on the left side of the defence, should he need to cover for Walker.

Ultimately, the signing of Akanji should mean that the Sky Blues now have enough depth across their backline to quell any worries regarding backup options should they succumb to a large number of injuries in defence.

