Lycoming County, PA

Let freedom roar: 9-11 Memorial Ride in its 21st year to remember the victims

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Montgomery, Pa. — On Sept. 11, the 9-11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”

This “rolling memorial” is dedicated to those who lost their lives on 9-11 and those who have been killed in the war on terror.

“Over the years we have been told repeatedly how important this event is to the riders. The community has told us the same thing by way of attendance and patience with traffic control,” said Thomas Tank Baird, president of the Coalition.

Starting as a small, angry protest ride just four days after the attack occurred, the ride has more appropriately become a memorial and an opportunity to honor veterans and first responders.

“The PBS documentary 'Remember Honor Ride' about the organic growth of the event had an impressive Nielsen rating, and the crowds curbside and growing number of participating motorcycles all together tell me that America is still hurting, even after all these years,” said Chief Todd Winder of the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The memorial ride is both healing and restorative for riders and spectators alike.

Casey Parker the newest member of the Coalition, said, “The emotional response, signs, and flags along the route tend to restore your faith in America.”

This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Roar,” a reference to the rumbling of thousands of American-made motorcycles. The Coalition will have T-shirts available with the logo and slogan.

Food and a variety of vendors will be at the Clinton Township Fire Department grounds before and after the ride. The band Pepper Street will play after the ride during a time of fellowship, which has become a tradition for the event.

The 9-11 Memorial Ride starts and ends at the Clinton Township Fire Department, Route 54, Montgomery, Pa. Gates open at 10 a.m. The memorial service, which is open to all riders and non-riders, starts at 2 p.m., and the ride begins at 3 p.m.

The ride is free, but donations are appreciated, according to the Coalition. For more information, visit 911memorialcoalition.org .

