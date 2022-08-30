Daily on Energy: EU weighs historic market overhauls to contend with energy crisis

Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Daily on Energy: A new weapon in the energy war with Russia
OIL PRICE CAP AIMED AT PUTIN'S WAR CHEST: Group of Seven finance ministers formally approved the...
Daily on Energy: Three day countdown to learn Europe's energy fate
THREE-DAY COUNTDOWN FOR EUROPE: Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom halted gas deliveries to the EU today...
Daily on Energy: California scrambles to keep the lights on as heat wave crests
CALIFORNIA BRACES FOR HEAT WAVE: California's Independent System Operator declared an "energy state of emergency" yesterday...
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
A ‘climate disaster of biblical proportions’ is hitting Pakistan, official says
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley. This summer, many countries have endured record heat waves and droughts that have wrecked harvests and dried out rivers. Pakistan, however, is dealing with a different type of catastrophe....
As Democrats offer massive new benefits, a refresher on pandemic check writing
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how out-of-control government spending has contributed to, and in some cases even created, the economic hardships Americans are facing today.]. Americans may have difficulty keeping up with the reckless pace of spending coming out of Washington these days. Last week,...
Deprioritizing the battle in Kherson, Putin refocuses on his European gas weapon
Russia's Gazprom energy giant is again suspending gas supplies to Europe through its Nord Stream I pipeline. This latest three-day hold underlines two important, if already established, truths. First, that German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder (1998-2005) is Russia's most successful Western political prostitute. It was Schroder, after all, who approved Russia's...
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500 is down nearly 18% since January, but BofA sees more room for a drop.
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
Shelling shuts down reactor and delays IAEA team en route to Ukrainian nuclear plant
A reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was shut down due to shelling on Thursday as United Nations inspectors, led by the head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, made their way toward the facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency's mission to the Russian-occupied nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine has...
California declares war on fast food industry
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a California proposal to regulate the ins and outs of the fast food industry would hurt individual workers, businesses, and the state's economy.]. California never seems to run short of bad policy ideas. But the Golden State’s latest exercise...
SpaceX: The World's Rocket Launcher of Last Resort
As even SpaceX's competitors turn into SpaceX customers...does SpaceX really have competitors anymore?
Mar-a-Lago and why intelligence agents matter to America
Why worry about former President Donald Trump 's potential mishandling and possible exposing of "Human Intelligence Control System" information at Mar-a-Lago?. Well, because HCS information is considered extremely sensitive and highly restricted within the U.S. government. That's namely because it involves reporting from our agents in the field — people from countries such as Russia , Iran, China, and North Korea — whom the CIA has recruited to spy in service of the United States. These are the crown jewels of the CIA, our equivalent of the military's nuclear codes. We don't know that any HCS material was exposed, but we should absolutely want to find out.
With no immunity, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa faces legal troubles
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned home after seven weeks in exile following protests over economic hardships, could face legal action over forced disappearances of activists now that he has been stripped of constitutional immunity, a lawyer said Saturday. Rajapaksa flew to Colombo around midnight Friday from Thailand and was escorted under military guard to his new home in the capital. He has no pending court cases because he was protected by constitutional immunity as president. A corruption case against him during his time as a top defense official was withdrawn soon after he was elected in 2019. However, Rajapaksa will be served a summons next week to appear at the Supreme Court, where his immunity from testifying on the forced disappearance of two young political activists is challenged, said lawyer Nuwan Bopage, who represents the victims’ families. He said Rajapaksa fled the country when he was about to be served a summons in July.
Survivable ships and long-range missiles, not B-2 bombers, are key to winning any Taiwan war
Most informed U.S. military and intelligence analysts tell me they believe that Chinese President Xi Jinping will expedite his timetable for conquering Taiwan to the 2024-2027 period. In turn, the successful test of a B-2 bomber-launched Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range, or JASSM-ER, missile is good news. Northrop Grumman told...
'Slap in the face': Veterans rankled by Biden sweeping Afghanistan under rug
President Joe Biden has largely ignored the first anniversary of his deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, much to the chagrin of his foreign policy critics, veterans of the 20-year war, and family and friends of service members who died in the conflict. The White House has been adamant that Biden's actions...
