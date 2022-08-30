Biden administration tells Supreme Court to pass on birthright citizenship case

Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Perry
3d ago
When can an administration tell the Supreme Court what to do? This is getting maddening on the overreaching of authority this regime has done.
Daniel Clay
3d ago
so in other words people born in American territories which might become States later on they're not citizens but the Biden administration has no problem with letting 2 million people cross our Southern border and just give them anything they want yeah that makes a lot of sense
John Bergdorf
3d ago
Three distinct and separate branches of government, each with the ability to check one another's overreach, has been the backbone of our Constitutional system. Leave well enough alone! President and Congress need to stop their attacks on the Supreme Court.
