Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host asks why Trump has 'biggest secrets' in his Mar-a-Lago office
A host on Fox & Friends has asked why former President Donald Trump was keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Steve Doocy, one of three hosts of the Fox News morning show, asked why three classified documents recovered by FBI agents were in Trump’s desk at Mar-a-Lago. Doocy said he heard Trump’s lawyers went through all his documents but for some reason did not decide to return the documents to the White House.
Ann Coulter Likened to Rat Jumping 'Sinking Ship' After Turning on Trump
"It's not the party of Trump. It's safe to come back, and it's safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump," Coulter said on a recent podcast.
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox Business Host Says Trump Never Went After A 'Group' But Receipts Say Otherwise
A Fox Business host’s claim about former President Donald Trump is being called part of the “Great American Forgetting Project.”. While discussing President Joe Biden’s “semi-fascism” remark about the MAGA movement last week with “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade, Sean Duffy name-dropped several politicians who Trump attacked, including former President George Bush and late Sen. John McCain. But Duffy suggested Trump kept himself in check.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Biden's MAGA warning drowned out: Republicans' hissy fit works to distract the media
I have often referred to what I call "The Art of the Hissy Fit," defined as the right using "faux outrage to get the media to press the Democrats to disavow or apologize for something they were perfectly entitled to say or do. Most often, it's something extremely mild compared to what Republicans say and do every day."
Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mocked For Claiming Espionage Is 'Mundane'
“What they did was try and criminalize Donald Trump as they always do," she said.
Emotional Ivanka Trump Breaks Down On Phone Call One Month After Mother Ivana's Death As Mar-a-Lago Drama Intensifies
Ivanka Trump was visibly overcome by emotions while chatting on the phone as she made her way to the gym, Radar has learned. The eldest daughter of president #45 fought back tears during her outing in Miami on Wednesday following a series of stressful events for her family.Ivanka is currently grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Ivana Trump, who died from a fall at her home on July 14. Less than one week after the socialite was found dead, her loved ones gathered for a "celebration of life" at the Upper East Side's St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Meanwhile, her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scathing New Supercut Exposes Right-Wing Hypocrisy Over Biden's Fascism Warning
Fox News figures have been freaking out over the word, but have no problem using it themselves.
Mic
Trump wants you to know he is not a messy bitch
If nothing else, Donald Trump is the human embodiment of “style over substance.” The man moves through the world with an innate understanding that so long as he looks and acts a certain way, there are enough credulous dupes out there who will happily give him enough adulation (and cold hard cash) that the difference between his overwrought form and underdeveloped function becomes effectively nil.
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
Biden’s ‘Soul of America’ Speech Was Just a Democratic Campaign Ad
A few days ago, when I heard President Joe Biden was going to speak about “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” in front of Independence Hall, I was intrigued.After all, a new Quinnipiac poll recently showed that 67 percent of Americans think democracy could collapse. As I wrote a few months ago, “It feels like the country is coming apart and we are not united in some shared purpose. Just as an individual’s deep-seated psychological and spiritual needs (such as purpose and belonging) are fundamental (once their basic needs are met), the same is true at the...
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
creators.com
Joe Biden Is the Real Semi-Fascist
This week, President Joe Biden — in search of a new label to pin on his political opponents after the failure of his "ultra-MAGA" branding, which prompted peals of laughter rather than shudders of horror — landed on a new slur with which to tar those who don't support his agenda: they are, he said, semi-fascists. Speaking with a crowd of Democratic donors in Maryland, Biden reportedly said, "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something — it's semi-fascism."
How Donald Trump ruined Jared Kushner's surprise marriage proposal to Ivanka
Jared Kushner said that Donald Trump called Ivanka after he asked the former president for his daughter's hand in marriage.
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming
Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
Comments / 1