Education Department relieves $1.5 billion in student debt for defunct Westwood College

Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 14 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just two weeks away. Eligible people have 14 days to apply for the tax credit aimed at helping residents who took out loans to pay for college. The deadline to apply in the Chesapeake Bay state is Sept. 15.
Washington Examiner
California's barrage of left-wing bills is as bad as you think
California’s flurry of legislation highlights some of the worst ideas liberals have to offer, including the ones that even some local Democrats aren’t willing to sign. A bill written by state Sen. Scott Wiener, one of the most destructive progressive lawmakers in the state, would turn California into a “sanctuary state” for parents to put their children through irreversible gender transitions. California cannot provide reliable electricity for its own residents or address the highest poverty rate in the country, but at least parents from across America will be able to have their children chemically castrated and surgically mutilated in the name of gender ideology. That bill is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.
Washington Examiner
Where’s California’s ‘freedom’ now?
It was less than 60 days ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom — the governor of the state with the nation’s highest poverty, highest homelessness, and near-highest income inequality — had the audacity to spend money on an ad in Florida asking Floridians to move to California because “freedom is under attack in your state.”
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
Washington Examiner
California declares war on fast food industry
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a California proposal to regulate the ins and outs of the fast food industry would hurt individual workers, businesses, and the state's economy.]. California never seems to run short of bad policy ideas. But the Golden State’s latest exercise...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Washington Examiner
National Park Service warns California drivers following GPS can lead to stuck cars
California drivers traveling through national parks need to monitor their GPS directions before they find themselves in a muddy situation. The National Park Service alerted California residents to several road closures in the Mojave National Preserve due to flash flooding that some mapping services may still mark as open. "Drivers...
