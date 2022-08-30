A new Publix grocery store is planned for Columbia. Here’s what we know

It looks like there’s a new grocery store in the works for the northeast Columbia area.

Publix Super Markets announced in a Tuesday release that it has signed a lease for a new store in Columbia. The release said the store would be called the Publix at Market at Spears Creek and would be located at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road. That’s in the Elgin area near the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood, not far from Columbia Fire Station No. 4.

A company spokesman said the coming Publix will be a new construction and will be about 45,000 square feet. He did not initially have a timetable on construction of the market.

Publix has a strong footprint in the Midlands. There are already 15 Publix supermarkets in the Columbia and Lexington area, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.