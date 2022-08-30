ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

A new Publix grocery store is planned for Columbia. Here’s what we know

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 3 days ago

It looks like there’s a new grocery store in the works for the northeast Columbia area.

Publix Super Markets announced in a Tuesday release that it has signed a lease for a new store in Columbia. The release said the store would be called the Publix at Market at Spears Creek and would be located at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road. That’s in the Elgin area near the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood, not far from Columbia Fire Station No. 4.

A company spokesman said the coming Publix will be a new construction and will be about 45,000 square feet. He did not initially have a timetable on construction of the market.

Publix has a strong footprint in the Midlands. There are already 15 Publix supermarkets in the Columbia and Lexington area, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast

COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
City
Elgin, SC
Columbia, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Lexington, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publix Supermarkets#Grocery#Earth#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Publix Super Markets#Spears Creek Church Road#Columbia Fire Station
abccolumbia.com

Developer says “Attainable Housing” coming to downtown Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Attainable housing is coming to downtown Columbia. Wednesday morning developers announced Midtown at Bull Street will open in the fall of 2023. The development will feature 90, one, two, and three bedroom units along with a gazebo, exercise room, and playground. In a statement provided in a...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
wach.com

Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia wants to notify residents of a road closure on Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd. Officials say Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd will be closed until repairs are completed. WEATHER | Tracking the return of storms before Labor Day Weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
476
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy