After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
Washington Examiner
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania speech on gun violence
President Joe Biden on Tuesday pushed for stricter gun laws and more police funding as the answer to gun violence as Republicans paint the Democratic Party as soft on crime. Speaking about his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden used the speech to call for a ban on assault-style weapons to address mass shootings and sought to portray Republicans as opposed to the law enforcement resources needed to stem the crime wave gripping many major cities.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Barr after former AG dismisses Mar-a-Lago declassification claims
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to his onetime attorney general William Barr on Friday after the latter said there was likely no legitimate reason for his former boss to have documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. In an interview with Fox News, Barr said that regardless of whether Trump...
Washington Examiner
As Democrats offer massive new benefits, a refresher on pandemic check writing
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how out-of-control government spending has contributed to, and in some cases even created, the economic hardships Americans are facing today.]. Americans may have difficulty keeping up with the reckless pace of spending coming out of Washington these days. Last week,...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
You Won’t Believe What Joe Biden Said About Donald Trump In His Latest Speech—He’s Not Going To Be Happy!
Joe Biden addressed the nation in a rare prime-time speech last night that targeted Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans,” calling them a form of “extremism” that “threatens” our democracy. Trump, who is in the midst of a DOJ investigation for removing classified documents from the Oval Office, can’t be happy about this absolute pummeling by the sitting President.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host asks why Trump has 'biggest secrets' in his Mar-a-Lago office
A host on Fox & Friends has asked why former President Donald Trump was keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Steve Doocy, one of three hosts of the Fox News morning show, asked why three classified documents recovered by FBI agents were in Trump’s desk at Mar-a-Lago. Doocy said he heard Trump’s lawyers went through all his documents but for some reason did not decide to return the documents to the White House.
Washington Examiner
Biden's failures at the border are causing a fentanyl crisis in the United States
President Joe Biden's unwillingness to stabilize the border has become a major national security risk. Yet, in addition to the possible violent criminals and suspected terrorists illegally entering the country, a record amount of drugs has been seized at the border within the last two years. Two narcotics in particular, marijuana and fentanyl, are causing significant harm to communities all around the country.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott's feud with McConnell resurfaces following 'candidate quality' remark
Sen. Rick Scott (FL) rejected Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (KY) assessment that Republicans will have a tough time winning control of the Senate in November, bringing a feud between the two Republicans back to the surface. McConnell recently drew the ire of conservatives for a gloomy take on the GOP's...
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
Washington Examiner
Emails show Ginni Thomas pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is once again drawing attention for her emails, this time for ones she sent to Wisconsin lawmakers. Ginni Thomas emailed both state Sen. Kathy Bernier (R) and state Rep. Gary Tauchen (R) to ask them to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in Wisconsin. Both of the emails were sent on Nov. 9, 2020, at 10:47 a.m., only two days after President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, according to emails that were obtained by watchdog group Documented via public records law.
Washington Examiner
Biden base of blacks and Hispanics abandoning president
EXCLUSIVE — President Joe Biden’s base of minority voters, especially blacks, Hispanics and Asians, are abandoning him ahead of the November midterm elections, driven away by an unexpectedly weak economy and poor outlook. In a series of new Zogby polls shared with Secrets on Wednesday, support from the...
Washington Examiner
Biden to unveil Obama's White House portrait after Trump snub
President Joe Biden and his onetime boss, former President Barack Obama, will reunite next week to unveil the 44th commander in chief's official White House portrait. Biden and Obama will be joined by their wives, first lady Jill Biden and former first lady Michelle Obama, for the East Room ceremony next Wednesday, according to the White House.
