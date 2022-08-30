ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?

There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
Old Town Stock House

Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Flood Watch Issued For The Tennessee Valley

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Flood Watch for the Tennessee Valley through 7 pm Monday evening. After seeing flash flooding on Sunday, more rainfall is on the way Sunday night into Monday. While some locations only received a small amount of rainfall, others saw an excessive amount! The highest rain totals ranged from five to close to eight inches!
The Cullman Tribune

‘A kind word may be all it takes’

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Karen Cook of Cook Ministries is hosting an event to bring nonprofits together to support those struggling with mental health issues. The event, named Superhero Fire, will feature 25 vendors that specialize in one of four categories: suicide prevention, human trafficking, domestic violence and addiction recovery. Superhero Fire will be held at the Hanceville Civic Center Saturday, Sept. 17,  from 4-6 p.m. “The vision for Superhero Fire came with one thought of all of these amazing superheroes with their very own super strengths, all under one roof,” Cook said. “Each vendor at this event is a superhero at...
The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County

Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October

The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
Madison Witches Ride to benefit Kids Kingdom

MADISON – An imaginative fundraiser with Halloween flair will debut on Oct. 23 and promises to attract ugly, wart-nosed conjurers as the featured celebrities. The inaugural Madison Witches Ride, Roll & Stroll will feature local enchantresses from 2 to 6 p.m. in a fun-filled, two-mile bike ride (or walk, if the witch prefers) at Palmer Park.
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
