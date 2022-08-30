Read full article on original website
Rolling Stone magazine’s new issue highlights Alabama city’s live-music
Pretty pop-star Harry Styles is on the cover, but page 46 will be more interesting to Huntsville residents. The city’s live music scene is covered in the print edition of Rolling Stone magazine’s September issue. Huntsville is among eight cities highlighted in a seven-page package headlined “Being There.”...
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
‘Oh my gosh!’: Curious golden retriever in Alabama spooks manatees — and herself
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - "Oh my gosh!" shouted Sage Taylor, as she saw the water surrounding her golden retriever Flip erupt into a splashing frenzy Monday. A few minutes prior, Taylor and Flip had noticed a herd of about 8-10 manatees swimming in the waters off of Orange Beach, Alabama. However, observing the marine mammals from afar wasn’t enough for Flip.
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
Old Town Stock House
Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Listen to the Doobie Brothers drop Alabama moon into ‘Black Water’ in Pelham show
The Doobie Brothers took their Alabama fans in their arms and rocked them for more than a little while with no opening act on Friday night at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Patrick Simmons, who wrote and sings perhaps the most beloved Doobie Brothers song of all time, “Black Water,”...
Flood Watch Issued For The Tennessee Valley
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Flood Watch for the Tennessee Valley through 7 pm Monday evening. After seeing flash flooding on Sunday, more rainfall is on the way Sunday night into Monday. While some locations only received a small amount of rainfall, others saw an excessive amount! The highest rain totals ranged from five to close to eight inches!
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
‘A kind word may be all it takes’
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Karen Cook of Cook Ministries is hosting an event to bring nonprofits together to support those struggling with mental health issues. The event, named Superhero Fire, will feature 25 vendors that specialize in one of four categories: suicide prevention, human trafficking, domestic violence and addiction recovery. Superhero Fire will be held at the Hanceville Civic Center Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4-6 p.m. “The vision for Superhero Fire came with one thought of all of these amazing superheroes with their very own super strengths, all under one roof,” Cook said. “Each vendor at this event is a superhero at...
The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October
The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
Madison Witches Ride to benefit Kids Kingdom
MADISON – An imaginative fundraiser with Halloween flair will debut on Oct. 23 and promises to attract ugly, wart-nosed conjurers as the featured celebrities. The inaugural Madison Witches Ride, Roll & Stroll will feature local enchantresses from 2 to 6 p.m. in a fun-filled, two-mile bike ride (or walk, if the witch prefers) at Palmer Park.
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
