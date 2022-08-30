Nasa is going to try and head back to the Moon – again.The space agency will launch its Space Launch System rocket as part of the Artemis programme that one day hopes to put humans back onto the lunar surface.But first it must contend with the technical problems that caused the initial launch, on Monday, to be postponed.The space agency now hopes that those issues are fixed and that it will be able to launch the rocket in a new two-hour launch window that opens at 2.15pm local eastern time, or 7.15pm in the UK, on Saturday.If successful, the spacecraft will launch off Earth and around the Moon, before heading back down to our planet 42 days later. This time, the Orion crew capsule is empty – but if this journey is successful, then a trip with humans on board is to come.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO