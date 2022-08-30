Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
VAR controversy as Newcastle fans think Alexander Isak was onside for disallowed goal against Liverpool
Newcastle United supporters believe club-record signing Alexander Isak was wrongly denied a second goal against Liverpool in their dramatic 2-1 defeat at Anfield. Isak put the Magpies ahead on Merseyside with a well-taken finish on his debut for the club, after joining in a £63m move from Real Sociedad last week.
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Latest deadline day news on Ronaldo, Antony, Dubravka and more
Manchester United's deadline day is underway and there are tons of updates to keep up with throughout and you can do that with our live blog below. Erik ten Hag's side will face Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season in the evening, but there will be much to pay attention to elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The incredible moment Everton fan forgets he has a son while trying to hug Anthony Gordon
An Everton fan appeared to momentarily forget he had a son as he rushed to hug Anthony Gordon on Tuesday night. Despite intense speculation surrounding his future, Gordon scored for the second game running as Everton drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road. Gordon slipped in the opener before before...
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Man United's win over Leicester, one-touch football at its best
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Manchester United's big win over Leicester City and fans are very, very excited. Man United won their third straight Premier League match on Thursday as they beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Erik ten Hag is now on a three-game...
Joel Matip went full Randy Orton after Liverpool's 98th minute winner against Newcastle
Joel Matip morphed into Randy Orton after Liverpool scored a 98th minute winner against Newcastle United. After blitzing Bournemouth 9-0 at the weekend, the Reds had to come from behind to beat Eddie Howe's side at Anfield. The Magpies' record signing Alexander Isak put Newcastle 1-0 up on his debut...
Cristiano Ronaldo clashing with Thierry Henry and shushing the Arsenal fans is a moment that will go down in history
A video of a young Cristiano Ronaldo shushing Arsenal fans in a classic Premier League meeting has resurfaced online and gone viral ahead of Sunday's big clash. Manchester United host Arsenal in the standout fixture this weekend, with both clubs in great form ahead of the Old Trafford showdown. Man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 things we learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
It wasn’t pretty in the end, but for the first time since December 2021, Manchester United have won three on the bounce. In a game of two halves, United produced enough going forward in the first half to force the issue with Jadon Sancho scoring his second of the season as Erik ten Hag's men comfortably held on for the win.
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
Erik ten Hag responds to Sky Sports journalist who is BANNED from Man United press conferences
Erik ten Hag has responded to the Sky Sports journalist that was banned from his Manchester United press conferences, offering him a meeting to squash the issue. Gary Cotterill had attempted to ask the manager a question ahead of United's win against Southampton, but was denied the opportunity by the club media staff.
Manchester United and Chelsea the key winners but Arsenal the big losers from transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline day rarely fails to serve up drama by the bucketload and this summer’s last-minute dealings were no exception. Records were broken, big-name targets were obtained and, as always, certain clubs were left to rue to transfers that never were. Here are the winners and losers on the...
When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut as Denis Zakaria decision explained
Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut and explained the decision to bring Denis Zakaria to the club. The Blues completed a deadline day double signing to bring the pair to the club before the end of the transfer window this summer. Aubameyang arrived on...
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
Wesley Fofana on dream Chelsea move, Reece James' Instagram message, legend status and Leicester farewell
Wesley Fofana has outlined his dreams and goals after joining Chelsea on a seven-year contract from Leicester City. The 21-year-old completed his signing on Wednesday afternoon as Thomas Tuchel sealed his seventh first-team signing of the summer. Chelsea will pay a fee around £70 million plus add-ons for the France...
Thomas Tuchel backs brave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break Chelsea no.9 curse
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has backed new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break the number nine curse at the club after confirming his squad number for the season. The 33-year-old completed his permanent move from Barcelona, arriving on deadline day as Chelsea got their man. Scoring 79 goals under Tuchel during...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0