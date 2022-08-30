ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Ventre
3d ago

Read story, she had 4 cy, oldest taken away given to dad because of malnutrition. Yet no one kept checking up on other children. One dead and 2 more malnourished. Others responsible too. Yes she deserves jail for life.

Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
