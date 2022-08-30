Read full article on original website
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man indicted in connection to Clermont County missing person case
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been indicted in connection to a missing person case from earlier this year. Zachary Scott, 30, was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence. It happened on Jan. 23...
Middletown police arrest armed robbery suspect
While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver's seat.
WKYT 27
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
WKRC
"Have to kill me first:" Judge allows message from Rhoden victim in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The Pike County massacre, one of the biggest murder cases in Ohio history, is finally going to trial next week, but there were a few last-minute decisions on what prosecutors can tell the jury, including a key piece of evidence from the social media account of one of the victims.
Fox 19
Prosecutors oppose Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal court record
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County prosecutors are fighting back against the request from Skylar Richardson to have her record sealed. The former teen, who was once accused of killing her baby, filed a motion in mid-August asking a judge to seal her record. A few weeks after her motion...
WKRC
Man arrested, charged with raping woman 15 years ago at NKY hotel
FT. MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man wanted for raping a woman at a Northern Kentucky hotel 15 years ago has been arrested, according to court documents. Police arrested Ian Angel, 47, of Union, on Wednesday. Angel was charged with rape and robbery. The alleged incident happened on Aug. 23,...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to the 12000 block of North Shore Drive after a report of a stolen generator from a construction site. This incident remains under investigation. A business in the 6900 block of S.R. 753 advised a female...
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre jurors visit more scenes linked to crime, including trailers where Rhodens died
WAVERLY, Ohio — Scenes from a shocking series of crimes that happened more than 6 years ago are now etched in the minds of jurors who will decide the fate of accused killer George Wagner IV. Investigators said the 30-year-old, along with his brother, Jake, and their parents, Billy...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
Bellefontaine Examiner
UPDATE: West Liberty man killed in domestic dispute
Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds reports that a 37-year-old West Liberty man died Tuesday evening after a shooting in his home stemming from a domestic violence incident. Lee Brokaw, 37, was pronounced dead inside the residence after deputies and paramedics responded to 2681 Myeerah Trail, West Liberty. At 10:38 p.m.,...
sciotopost.com
Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?
Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
Times Gazette
Courtroom fire, stolen tackle and a huge snake
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for fleeing suspect in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A search is underway for a man who ran from deputies in Ross County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man, only described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, fled from deputies on foot in the 1900 block of Trego Creek Road.
WLWT 5
Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
Fox 19
Long-time suspect charged in death of Tri-State man missing since January
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect faces charges in the case of a missing Hamersville man now supposed dead, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road in Brown County on Jan. 21. That night,...
Turpin High student charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students
An 18-year-old Turpin High School student faces charges after he allegedly threatened to blow up his school bus and shoot the students who rode it, according to court documents.
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
