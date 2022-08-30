ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, OH

WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
CORBIN, KY
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to the 12000 block of North Shore Drive after a report of a stolen generator from a construction site. This incident remains under investigation. A business in the 6900 block of S.R. 753 advised a female...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

UPDATE: West Liberty man killed in domestic dispute

Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds reports that a 37-year-old West Liberty man died Tuesday evening after a shooting in his home stemming from a domestic violence incident. Lee Brokaw, 37, was pronounced dead inside the residence after deputies and paramedics responded to 2681 Myeerah Trail, West Liberty. At 10:38 p.m.,...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?

Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Courtroom fire, stolen tackle and a huge snake

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for fleeing suspect in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A search is underway for a man who ran from deputies in Ross County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man, only described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, fled from deputies on foot in the 1900 block of Trego Creek Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH

