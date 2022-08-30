Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

Kamar Demonte Williams has been charged with first-degree murder Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.

Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Bentlaou Street just after 12:30 a.m., where they found Simmons lying in an alleyway adjacent to the 2300 block of Ashton Street.

Simmons was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams has been charged with first degree murder.

