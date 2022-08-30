ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BiA2_0hb8m15E00
Kamar Demonte Williams has been charged with first-degree murder Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.

Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Bentlaou Street just after 12:30 a.m., where they found Simmons lying in an alleyway adjacent to the 2300 block of Ashton Street.

Simmons was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams has been charged with first degree murder.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 14

The Wise guy
3d ago

There goes the neighborhood again and what about him killing somebody in a school zone even though the school wasn’t open they have no respect for themselves it’s terrible I’m surprised the city is even still there I was currently downtown usually where I see people walking many hundreds thousands have not seen that for a long time I guess all the businesses are leaving Baltimore and I don’t blame them

Reply(3)
8
The Wise guy
3d ago

Look at him go hard go find out in about 20 years when he’s still in prison wondering why am I 45 years old and still locked up of course he’s going to say he’s sorry what are you really means I’m sorry I got caught

Reply(2)
7
 

