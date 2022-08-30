Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?
Portillo's Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches get a lot of love, but have you ever tried the char-broiled chicken croissant?. (CHICAGO) It's not a 'secret menu,' but Portillo's has a list of its "top five menu items that deserve more love."
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich
This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
Here’s Where To Get The Decadent Chocolate Cake From The Bear Right Here In Chicago
Loaf Lounge recently opened in Avondale, and they’re already famous for their chocolate cake. That’s because owner Sarah Mispagel served as a consultant on The Bear, the wildly popular FX show starring Jeremy Allen White, and created the incredible cake that Marcus (played by Lionel Boyce) makes on screen. Now, Loaf Lounge is selling slices of that iconic, and delicious chocolate cake for $7.50. If you’re a fan of the show and have been dreaming about the rich chocolate cake, head over to the small but mighty new cafe. The cake isn’t the only thing on the menu. Filled with amazing fresh loaves of bread, pastries, (An almond bear claw, chocolate croissants, and more), and coffee from Logan Square’s Four Letter Word, Loaf Lounge has it all.
tinybeans.com
Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago
Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
Buffalo Wild Wings GO In Chicago Set To Open
The new brand concept is designed specifically for takeout and delivery orders
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
spotonillinois.com
Spotted In Chicago: The City's Hottest Celebrity Sightings
Celebs can't get enough of the Windy City. Here's what the stars have been up to in Chicago lately. Kelly Clarkson at RPM Steak View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headliner...
Irene’s Finer Diner Coming to North Center in Familiar Spot
The owner's family ran a restaurant in the same building for over 25 years
evanstonroundtable.com
Found restaurant to auction off front-of-house items in final month before closing
Amy Morton, owner and founder of Found Kitchen at 1631 Chicago Ave., knows it’ll be hard to say goodbye when her restaurant closes next month. So to make it a little easier, she’s going to let patrons keep a piece of the its history. “We are going to...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
Austin Weekly News
Austin Eats: A Timeline
The Austin Eats initiative was developed to help coordinate existing efforts around strengthening Austin’s food access ecosystem and building a healthier Austin. Here are some highlights throughout the process:. 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increased need for emergency food access. In response, the Greater Chicago Food Depository reached...
Rooftop Cinema Club Unveils New Line of Movies For Outdoor Screenings This Fall
Rooftop Cinema Club will continue to take movie-watching to new heights, with outdoor showings set to pan out throughout the fall amid Chicago's skyline. Since planting roots this spring in the Windy City, the Rooftop Cinema Club has been featuring classic films in an open-air cinema experience in Chicago's West Town neighborhood at The Emily Hotel.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
fox32chicago.com
The Car Kebab made famous in ‘Wayne’s World’? It’s back — sort of
BERWYN, Ill. - Pisa’s Romanesque marvel inspired the creation of the Leaning Tower of Niles. And now, Berwyn artist Pete Gamen has re-created one of the Chicago region’s great pieces of lost public art: Spindle, better known as "the Car Kebab." And like the Niles tower, it’s about...
weddingchicks.com
This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall
Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
