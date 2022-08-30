ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich

This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
Secret Chicago

Here’s Where To Get The Decadent Chocolate Cake From The Bear Right Here In Chicago

 Loaf Lounge recently opened in Avondale, and they’re already famous for their chocolate cake. That’s because owner Sarah Mispagel served as a consultant on The Bear, the wildly popular FX show starring Jeremy Allen White, and created the incredible cake that Marcus (played by Lionel Boyce) makes on screen.  Now, Loaf Lounge is selling slices of that iconic, and delicious chocolate cake for $7.50. If you’re a fan of the show and have been dreaming about the rich chocolate cake, head over to the small but mighty new cafe. The cake isn’t the only thing on the menu. Filled with amazing fresh loaves of bread, pastries, (An almond bear claw, chocolate croissants, and more), and coffee from Logan Square’s Four Letter Word, Loaf Lounge has it all. 
tinybeans.com

Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago

Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
Austin Weekly News

Austin Eats: A Timeline

The Austin Eats initiative was developed to help coordinate existing efforts around strengthening Austin’s food access ecosystem and building a healthier Austin. Here are some highlights throughout the process:. 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increased need for emergency food access. In response, the Greater Chicago Food Depository reached...
weddingchicks.com

This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall

Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
