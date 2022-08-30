Nassau police asking for community help locating missing man

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since May 7.

According to his missing person report, Whittemore was last seen 4:17 a.m. on May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center in Hilliard, Florida. He is about five feet and 8 inches and weighs around 180 lbs. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and dark shoes. Whittemore has blue eyes, salt-and-pepper facial hair and possibly a goatee. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about Whittemore’s whereabouts are asked to notify NCSO Detective J. Carter at 904-583-9341 or jacarter@nassauso.com. You can also contact NCSO dispatch at 904-225-5174.

