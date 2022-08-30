Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Albany State University Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program Fall Carnival
The Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program at Albany State University is designed to provide students with opportunities that maximize their intellectual potential. To this end, ASU Honors students receive individualized instruction; enroll in small, enriched classes and conduct summer research at prestigious universities, including New York University, Columbia University, Duke University, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pennsylvania.
WALB 10
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
WALB 10
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
WALB 10
‘I just put my passion into my food and do what he was doing’: Albany chef continuing father’s legacy through cooking
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Chef Unterio Murray is turning the Good Life City into the Food Life City. “We’re making like a twist on a Hawaiian pineapple. It’s gonna have rice in it, steak, sirloin steak, chicken breast, shrimp and some fresh veggies with a honey teriyaki sauce,” Murray, a viral TikTok chef, said.
wfxl.com
Bethel AME Church finalizes demolition plans after church is destroyed by severe storm
The AME Bethel Church in Albany has finalized plans for the demolition of their church destroyed by severe weather. The storm lead to the roof of the sanctuary caving in and unimaginable structural damage being done to the 144 year old building. After consulting with insurance experts the structure was...
wfxl.com
Tifton teen life-flighted to Tallahassee after Wednesday night shooting
A 16-year-old was critically injured following a shooting in Tifton on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 31, Tift County Deputies were dispatched to Dr. DC Hill Drive. At the scene, deputies found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound. According to the Tifton Police Department, Deputies determined...
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud. McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
wfxl.com
Changes made to City of Albany garbage roll off sites
There have been some recent changes to a couple of the City of Albany garbage roll of sites, says the city. Extra garbage roll off containers are located at various sites throughout out the City of Albany. This service is to provide for the additional garbage being generated in the...
City of Albany announces change in traffic pattern on Nottingham Way
ALBANY — The city of Albany is warning drivers to be aware of a new traffic pattern recently implemented at the intersection of Nottingham Way and the AMC Classic Theater driveway. The city has installed a flashing yellow left turn arrow at the intersection. The intersection recently was widened...
wfxl.com
Teen sought after two were injured in downtown Albany shooting
A shooting is under investigation in downtown Albany Thursday afternoon. On September 1, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Front St, before 1:30 p.m. 22-year-old Dlaryon Poole and 17-year-old Isreal Jones met up with 26-year old Jaylon Williams over a dispute on social media. The...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Aug. 25-31 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community
On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
Albany Herald
Monroe routs Seminole County in lightning-shortened game
ALBANY — For the second night in a row, lightning delayed a high school football game at Hugh Mills Stadium, and for the second night in a row an Albany football team won big. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes blasted Seminole County 37-0 in a lightning shortened game one night...
wfxl.com
New traffic pattern at Nottingham Way and theater driveway intersection
A new traffic pattern is now in place at the intersection of Nottingham Way and the theater driveway, according to the City of Albany. The intersection was recently widened to accommodate the new Aldi store driveway. A flashing yellow left turn arrow has also been installed at the intersection. Drivers...
WALB 10
1 injured in Americus shooting incident
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left one injured, according to the agency. The shooting happened on Barbara Battle Way around 6 p.m. Police said they are not yet sure if the suspect...
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co. Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co. Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation. Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation.
