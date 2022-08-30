On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.

