ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado voters to decide on three alcohol-related ballot initiatives in November

By Jackie Mitchell
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Coloradans will see three initiated measures – Initiatives 96, 121, and 122 – on the November ballot related to alcohol. The secretary of state announced that the measures qualified for the ballot on August 26. To qualify for the ballot, sponsors needed to submit 124,632 valid signatures for each proposal.

Initiative 96 would incrementally increase the number of retail liquor store licenses an individual may own or hold a share in from three to 20 in 2036 and an unlimited number in 2037. Coloradans for Consumer Choice and Retail Fairness, the campaign behind the measure, received $2.2 million and has the support of Colorado Fine Wines & Spirits LLC, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Maryland), and his brother who co-owns Total Wine with him, Robert Trone. Sponsors for Initiative 96 submitted 225,440 signatures and 149,799 were projected to be valid.

Initiatives 121 and 122, sponsored by Wine in Grocery Stores, received $3.97 million from DoorDash and InstaCart. Initiative 121 would create a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer to also sell wine. Initiative 122 would allow retail establishments licensed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption to offer a delivery service or allow for a third-party alcohol delivery service.

For Initiative 121, 192,017 signatures were submitted and 142,697 were projected to be valid. For Initiative 122, 185,790 signatures were submitted and 139,312 were projected to be valid.

The initiatives are among 11 ballot measures that Colorado voters will decide in November. Three other citizen-initiated measures were certified for the ballot. Additionally, the Colorado State Legislature referred three constitutional amendments and two statutory measures to the ballot.

From 1985 through 2020, an average of nine measures appeared on the statewide ballot during even-numbered years in Colorado. The approval rate for measures on the ballot in even-numbered years was 47.34%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Ballotpedia News

Nathan Hochman spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Nathan Hochman has spent more than any other Republican. Hochman is running for Attorney General of California in 2022. Hochman raised $3.1 million and spent $2.9 million between Jan. 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: District court rejects Janus-based lawsuit against symphony association, union

District court rejects Janus-based lawsuit against symphony association, union. On Aug. 19, Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed a Janus-based lawsuit a member of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra brought against the American Federation of Musicians, Local 45, and the Allentown Symphony Association.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Legislature#Election State#Instacart#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Coloradans#Wine In Grocery Stores#Doordash#Initiative 121
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 37

In this issue: Boston Globe backs Doughty in GOP gubernatorial primary and a look at turnout in Ohio’s split primaries. Globe backs Doughty in Massachusetts gubernatorial primary. The Boston Globe editorial board wrote that “reasonable conservatives need to mobilize for Chris Doughty” in the GOP gubernatorial primary and “reset...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on November 8, 2022. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.” Sisolak also highlighted his record on abortion, saying, “Governors like me are the last line of defense for protecting abortion access…I signed an executive order protecting anyone seeking reproductive care in Nevada from their states’ restrictive, anti-abortion laws.”
NEVADA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Gavin Newsom spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $56.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gavin Newsom has spent more than any other Democrat. Newsom is Governor of California and is running for re-election in 2022. Newsom raised $12.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Schrier, a pediatrician, was first elected in 2018, winning the open seat by a margin of five percentage points. Before that election, Republicans had represented the 8th District since 1983. Schrier was re-elected in 2020 in one of 37 U.S. House races decided by five percentage points or less.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy