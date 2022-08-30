ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Steve Carroll
3d ago

let's see you're paying over 50% more to get half of the collections and they limit how much you can put out and they want you to separate recyclables from trash even though that's done at the dump as a final inspection you want you to require to handle two big carts when it's unnecessary I mean this this is the result of ignorance within the city and Corruption they don't care about you they only care about being the political Stooges that they are they say they have public hearings but they're sent out over computers and only 76% of the people on a computer so about 25% don't even know what's going on PSL political stooge land

Port Saint Lucie, FL
Florida State
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Florida Government
hometownnewstc.com

City awards Torino regional Park design

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Aug. 22 to award the planning and design of the long-awaited Torino Regional Park to the firm of Kimley-Horn while still holding out hope staff can convince the developer of an adjacent East Torino townhome project to do a land swap for a potential expansion of the park.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
#Psl#Solid Waste#Waste Collection#Yard Waste
sebastiandaily.com

Recent restaurant health inspections for August 2022

The month of August was busy with local area inspections throughout Sebastian. Most establishments continue to do well with consistency. CC’s Place had the best health inspection in Sebastian for August. As we’ve said in past health inspections, nearly all restaurants have greatly improved, with fewer problems than we...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Humane Society Receives Six Beagles From Mass Breeding Facility

Vero Beach - Friday September 2, 2022: The Humane Society of the United States, with support from many shelter and rescue partners, removed approximately 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, that received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
News Break
NewsBreak
sebastiandaily.com

Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere

A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
FELLSMERE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County

Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Seaside Grill at Jaycee Park to reopen in a few weeks

A refreshed Seaside Grill is expected to finally open in a few weeks, under new management, after a six-figure renovation and with extended hours. The popular breakfast and lunch restaurant overlooking the beach in Vero’s Jaycee Park has been closed since April 22 when longtime operators Dan and Rose Culumber decided “18 hours a day, seven days a week for 30 years” was enough.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Rezoning could alleviate company’s code violations

FORT PIERCE – The St. Lucie County Planning & Zoning Board here voted unanimously Aug. 18 to recommend rezoning of a business owner’s additional parcel just south of Orange Avenue so the business can ultimately bring its administrative offices and commercial vehicle parking into compliance with county codes.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes Seeks, Receives Delay On Vote For West Boca Raton Development

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a request by G.L. Homes to delay consideration of the company’s hugely controversial land-swap deal. A vote was expected this week. As part of the proposed deal, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

