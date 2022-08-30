Read full article on original website
Banged-up Hamlin opts out of Darlington Xfinity start
Denny Hamlin will not run the Xfinity Series race this weekend at Darlington Raceway as originally planned, as he deals with soreness from a crash last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin was one of 13 drivers involved in the lap 138 multicar wreck, when it started raining in Turns...
Technical upgrades: Dutch GP
Alpine is one of only four teams to bring upgrades to the second race after the summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix. The majority of the grid had new parts at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, some of which were circuit specific and others were pure performance upgrades. All of the additions at Zandvoort are focused on outright car performance but with only one week between the two races, just four teams have introduced updates.
Briscoe embracing underdog status ahead of NASCAR's playoffs
Chase Briscoe won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in March and then disappeared for the rest of the regular season. That’s not an insult lobbed at the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team for finishing 17th in the regular season standings and, at one time, wondering if they’d make the playoffs if there were more than 16 different winners. Briscoe’s disappearing act is the description offered by the man himself.
Clements appealing Daytona Xfinity penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing is appealing the L2-level penalty dished out by NASCAR on Tuesday that stripped the team’s playoff eligibility attached to his Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway. Jeremy Clements posted a statement on Twitter announcing his team’s appeal while also saying the intake manifold violation was...
McLaren’s Brown calls Piastri and Norris a pairing of ‘huge potential‘
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says his team now has a driver pairing “with a huge amount of potential” after confirming Oscar Piastri alongside Lando Norris for 2023. The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) has sided with McLaren in a contractual dispute against Alpine regarding Piastri’s future, confirming that the Australian is obliged to drive for McLaren in 2023 and ’24. Having dropped Daniel Ricciardo to give Piastri a race seat, Brown says it’s a move looking towards the future.
Alonso wants to apologize to Hamilton for radio comments
Fernando Alonso says he didn’t mean the comments he made over team radio about Lewis Hamilton in Spa-Francorchamps and will apologize to him at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was trying to overtake Alonso around the outside of Les Combes on the opening lap of the Belgian...
"Big question marks about what’s going on" - Wolff
Toto Wolff says Mercedes still doesn’t understand its 2022 car but admits that a team of its size and resource should be on top of it by now. Mercedes opted for a sidepod design that is a clear departure from the rest of the field, and has struggled with its car’s performance throughout the season so far. While progress appeared to be being made from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, Mercedes still sees its competitiveness fluctuate wildly, securing pole position in Hungary but then being nearly two seconds off the pace in Belgium.
A year in, Juncos Hollinger Racing reflects on its progress in IndyCar
It’s an anniversary of sorts for Juncos Hollinger Racing as the rebooted team owned by Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger return to Portland, where the JHR IndyCar team made its debut in 2021. As Juncos Racing, the team joined the NTT IndyCar Series in 2017 and shuttered the effort...
GYM WEED partners with SpeedTour
GYM WEED and ALTWELL are the latest companies to join SpeedTour through partnerships with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The agreement names GYM WEED the “Official Energy Drink of Trans Am and SVRA” and ALTWELL the “Official Health and Wellness Company of Trans Am and SVRA.”
INSIGHT: Rosenqvist’s season of redemption
Standing in the basement of the Long Beach Convention Hall last September as the NTT IndyCar Series was days away from closing the season, Felix Rosenqvist looked like he wanted to disappear. As his Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward and all of the other championship contenders were surrounded by...
Hamilton admits ‘Red Bull has proven me wrong’
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull Racing has proven him wrong with the size and quality of Formula 1 team it has evolved into despite representing an energy drink brand. Red Bull won four consecutive championship doubles from 2010-13, secured last year’s drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen, and comfortably leads the standings this season. Hamilton says the way that Red Bull has been able to build such competitive cars independent of the expertise within a manufacturer such as Mercedes is impressive and deserves praise.
Racing on TV, September 1-5
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Wallace switches to 23XI’s No. 45 to chase owners’ title
Bubba Wallace will run the No. 45 for the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series sseason as 23XI Racing focuses on competing for the owners’ championship. The No. 45 is eligible for the owners’ championship because Kurt Busch and the team won at Kansas Speedway in May. Even though Busch has not driven the car since June, when he was sidelined with a concussion from a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway, the car number qualified for the owners’ championship playoff.
Top 5 things to look out for during Historical Festival 40
Even in its 40th edition, the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival presented by Corvette continues evolving and raising the bar. Nine run groups and over 200 cars present a diverse and dynamic field that will animate Lime Rock Park’s 1.5 miles with bevy of sound and speed to delight any automotive enthusiast. With so much to see and experience, Skip Barber gives us his five things to look out for a Historic Festival 40.
NASCAR increases allowed repair times with revised DVP
NASCAR has announced an increase to the damage vehicle policy (DVP) clock, beginning this weekend with the Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Cup Series teams will now have 10 minutes to make repairs on pit road after being involved in an on-track incident. That’s a four-minute increase from what had been a six-minute DVP clock. NASCAR stated the changes come after feedback from teams as they’ve learned throughout the season the required time to work on the Next Gen car.
Paul Miller Racing takes satisfaction in WeatherTech Sprint Cup title
Considering how late it started with its new car this year, the fact Paul Miller Racing walked away with the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup title is remarkable. Team owner Paul Miller decided to switch manufacturers for 2022 — from Lamborghini to BMW — for competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. But the team didn’t receive the new BMW M4 GT3 until February, forcing it to miss the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
Newgarden tops bizarre, delayed opening Portland IndyCar practice
One of the most bizarre events we’ve ever seen during an IndyCar session took place on Friday at Portland International Raceway as a red flag lasting one hour and 21 minutes was required to secure a large trackside video display board that was at risk of falling onto the front straight near the start/finish line.
Johnson hoping for full-time IndyCar return in 2023
Nothing has been finalized, but Jimmie Johnson says he wants to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 48 IndyCar next season and would welcome returning for the full 17-race schedule, if possible. “I wish that things were in place already,” he said Friday morning in Portland. “You know,...
Indy Lights ace Lundqvist ponders next move
Penske Entertainment’s first season of running the Indy Lights series has been a success in almost every regard. From the increased grid size to the enhanced incentives for its leading performers, the top step of the Road to Indy is looking healthier than it’s been in many years. It also faces the possibility of failing its presumptive champion, Linus Lundqvist.
Newgarden to take Portland grid penalty
NTT IndyCar Series championship contender Josef Newgarden will receive a six-position grid penalty after Saturday’s qualifying session for the Portland Grand Prix is complete. Currently second in the championship standings, three points behind Team Penske teammate Will Power, Newgarden’s No. 2 entry is set for the rearward move after...
